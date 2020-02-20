Hype House Adds New Tik Tok Stars You Need To Know!

Akon talks Bitcoin with us and explains he wants to create a coin for Africa. While visiting his grandma he noticed she did not have electricity in her home. He helped bring solar energy into 16 countries in Africa giving millions of people electricity, including his grandmother! He continues to make music in the studio. Akon says he’s a huge fan of Drake! He gushes about performing live for an audience. He hasn’t spoken to Lady Gaga in a few years but they’re still friends!