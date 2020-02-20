Hype House Adds New Tik Tok Stars You Need To Know!

The Hype House is filled with all of your favorite Tik Tok stars! However, the house is not exclusive of other stars on the rise. Jana Rosenberg and Gabi Conti have all the details on 2 new Tik Tok stars you need to know.
Justin Bieber DISSES Shawn Mendes in new song “No Brainer”
Justin Bieber says no more music before marrying fiancee Hailey Baldwin! Justin was out on Sunday with his finacee in NYC when he got asked by paparazzi what’s next, after just releasing his new song with DJ Khaled, “No Brainer.” Without hesitation, Justin responds that getting married was the most immediate item on his agenda. This is the first time that Bieber recognizes Hailey as his bride-to-be on camera. Hailey was acting a little bit shy in the video, but it seemed like she appreciated his answer. Fans are thinking that Justin shaded Hailey’s rumored ex-boyfriend, Shawn Mendes. He sings, “Him or me? Be for real, baby, it’s a no-brainer.”
Akon Speaks About Lady Gaga, Drake, And His Efforts In Africa!
Akon talks Bitcoin with us and explains he wants to create a coin for Africa. While visiting his grandma he noticed she did not have electricity in her home. He helped bring solar energy into 16 countries in Africa giving millions of people electricity, including his grandmother! He continues to make music in the studio. Akon says he’s a huge fan of Drake! He gushes about performing live for an audience. He hasn’t spoken to Lady Gaga in a few years but they’re still friends!
BTS Album “Map of The Soul: 7” Song DETAILS Revealed!
BTS has a new album “Map of the Soul: 7” is coming and we have ALL the details! Everyone’s favorite K-pop boy band is releasing lots of new music leading up to their highly anticipated album release. They will be celebrating the release with no one other than James Cordon on The Late Late Show. Will it be carpool karaoke with BTS?! We hope so. Get all the details on what we know about this new BTS album and more right here on Hot on Hollywire.