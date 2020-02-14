Jayden Bartels’ BF Armani Jackson Is Playing Games In New Music Video

Jayden Bartels new music video for her song “Gameboy” is officially out! The music video has very special feature… no one other than her boyfriend Armani Jackson!! Get all the deets right here on Hot on Hollywire.
You Might also like
-
Selena Gomez Emotionally Abused By Justin Bieber
Selena Gomez is getting candid about her past relationship with Justin Bieber. She talks about a lot of this in her new album “Rare”. Many fans are pointing out different lyrics from different songs. Selena has said this is a very honest and vulnerable project for her. Get the whole story right here on Hot on Hollywire.
-
Ariana Grande’s Huge Tattoo Mistake!
Ariana Grande has had a busy few months. There was the release of her record breaking song, “Thank U, Next”, which was the first single off her upcoming album. But – queen Ari wasn’t done yet! She then released “Imagine” and “7 rings”, both hits that left us wanting a friend like Ari. And we all know that Ariana loves celebrating milestones with new tattoos so it’s no surprise that she got tatted to celebrate the release of her new song, “7 rings”! Ari loves Japanese culture, and even included it in the music video for “7 Rings”! So what’s the most logical thing to do? She fused the song and her love for the culture into a tattoo… obviously. Unfortunately, Twitter discovered her “7 Rings” tattoo actually…did not say 7 rings. It was spelled incorrectly and when translated, it said “small, charcoal grill.” OOPS!
-
Who Wished SELENA GOMEZ a Happy Birthday!!?
Selena Gomez celebrated her 26th birthday over the weekend. She got some love from her close friends, and those were not afraid to show it on social media. But who wasn’t so keen on sending her good wishes? Find out all the details on ‘Hot on Hollywire.’