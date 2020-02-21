Justin Bieber Admits To Being Emotionally Abusive

Justin Bieber admits to being less than fair in his past relationships. Maybe this is a subtle apology to Selena Gomez? Jana Rosenberg and Gabi Conti have all the details right here on Hot on Hollywire.
Kylie Jenner’s 21st Birthday Continues!
The night started with outfit number 1, a black strapless top and pants. Her friends surprised her with a cake that had a picture of her and Stormi on the top. Later, Kylie changed into outfit number 2, a vintage Gucci, nude dress with black sparkling crystals all over. The group then hit the club and of course took to instagram and snapchat to post about their fun night in the club and dancing to Drake’s “Nice For What.” Travis Scott performed at the Marquee nightclub at the Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas and also celebrated his album Astroworld debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. Kylie watched the show from a VIP table with a group of friends. Jordan and Stassi were just a couple of friends in attendance.
Selena Gomez just STOLE Beyoncé’s spot as queen!!
The pictures of Selena’s 26th birthday have stolen the spot of being the fastest user to get to 1 million likes on an Instagram from none other than Queen B, Beyoncé, herself! And it only took a whole 3 minutes for Selena’s pictures to reach a million! Even though Selena is the most followed person on instagram, Kylie Jenner may make up to 1 million dollars for a single Instagram post!
KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN Claps Back at Instagram TROLL!!!
We live in the age of internet trolling, but one troll just messed with the wrong momma. While living her best live in Italy, Kourtney Kardashian’s parenting was called into question on Instagram. And let’s just say her clap back left a mark. I’m Ashley and you’re watching Hot on Hollywire. Kourtney has been on the most epic vacation of my life, with her 3 kids and hot younger boyfriend. They’ve been yachting, posting amazing insta pics and eating all of the gluten! But, Kourtney was mom-shamed after posting a picture of herself with the caption, “just finished my daily basket of focaccia… how bout you?” The troll, putting their nose where it doesn’t belong, commented, “where are your kids?” Kourtney came back saying “my son was taking the photo, and the other two were sitting at a table across from me. Thank you so much for your concern.” And just for good measure, she posted another picture of just herself with an empty bowl of focaccia that Penelope took of her. Take that troll! What’s the right way to deal with trolls on social media? Do you engage or do you ignore? And, do you think Kourtney handled the situation right? – – I want to hear all your thoughts on Kourtney, her trip, and – of course – her clap back! Leave your comments below so I can read them all while I eat a bowl of focaccia. Make sure to subscribe and be the first to find out whats Hot on Hollywire!