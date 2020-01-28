Justin Bieber and Vanessa Hudgens Mourn Kobe Bryant’s Death

January 26th, 2020 was an incredibly sad day for Kobe Bryant fans, friends and family. Kobe and his daughter Gianna lost their lives in a helicopter accident, along with 7 others on the plane. Jana Rosenberg and Gabi Conti have all the details about this devastating story right here on Hollywire News. We are sending are deepest condolences to the Bryant family and the other families that lost loved ones in the crash. Legends never die. RIP Mamba.
