CELEBRITY HOT ON HOLLYWIRE NEWS

Justin Bieber Confirms Mental Health Problems In His New DocuSeries

Justin Bieber is back! He just released his new song “Yummy”. Amidst the release of his first single in years, he also announced he will be going on tour! Why a tour? Because he has new album coming soon!! And that is not even all he has coming, Beliebers. “Justin Bieber: Seasons” the Youtube docuseries will be releasing at the end of January 2020. He will discuss his break from music, his fight with Lyme disease, his marriage to Hailey and what is next. We can’t wait! Let us know what you guys think about all of this JB news in the comments below!

Post Views: 15

Subscribe to receive the most popular celebrity interviews 

Scroll to top