Justin Bieber Confirms Mental Health Problems In His New DocuSeries

Justin Bieber is back! He just released his new song “Yummy”. Amidst the release of his first single in years, he also announced he will be going on tour! Why a tour? Because he has new album coming soon!! And that is not even all he has coming, Beliebers. “Justin Bieber: Seasons” the Youtube docuseries will be releasing at the end of January 2020. He will discuss his break from music, his fight with Lyme disease, his marriage to Hailey and what is next. We can’t wait! Let us know what you guys think about all of this JB news in the comments below!
Demi Lovato’s Steamy New Love Interest!
We’re still over the moon to know that Demi Lovato is doing just fine after completing 60 days of rehab. Demi has been seen out with designer Henry Levy. Rumors of a romance started to calmed down until recently. The two have been seen out together multiple times and a source says that they are casually dating! The two shared a kiss outside of NOBU restaurant in Malibu. But we’re also happy to know that a certain someone is her number one support system and hasn’t left Demi’s side. A source said that Wilmer is still one of Demi’s “biggest support systems” and that they are in “constant communication.”
Cole and Dylan Sprouse FEUD Over Twitter!!
Cole Sprouse is trolling his brother Dylan Sprouse on Twitter! This isn’t the first time he’s done this, but it’s all in good fun! He also made a fake poll listing his brother’s name as the douchiest. They also joked that a childhood photo of Cole was taken with Ellen DeGeneres in mind.
Justin Beiber as a Style Icon and a Heartthrob for many!
You can certainly not deny it but Justin Beiber has definitely undergone a fashion transformation and is constantly leaving us slack jawed with his sense of style. Consequently, his sartorial choices have made him the ultimate skater boy. From ripped jeans, over sized T-shirts, hoodies to the statement sweatshirts, Beiber has surely nailed it all! Believe it or not! You can learn a thing or two from Justin Beiber’s Swag! Definitely we’re not telling you to wear crazy distressed denim or to let your pants hang down unforgivably low. We’re all about considering Justin Beiber as a Style Icon and, well, also take notes!
Multiple times Beiber was spotted in an awkward dress up which he pulled it off pretty well!
Beiber these winters was found with wide -rimmed glasses, and a massive fur coat complimented with a paint-splattered ripped jeans. Justin can look good in anything!
Justin Bieber Sports Massive Fur Coat!
Back in 2009, he wore this purple and black plaid flannel, faded jeans, and his iconic, side -swept hairstyle we’ll never forget. Justin Beiber may have been a young teenager at the time, but his outstanding confidence gave his style a boost.
Maybe all thanks to making his first ever red carpet appearance with Selena Gomez, but in February 2011, Beiber suddenly looked way older and more mature. And without a thought, his style was looking more refined than ever. He wore this all-black look to the Vanity Fair Oscar party which we can’t deny made him look sharp.
However 2015 was pretty experimental for him. While Beiber’s style evolved up to this point so far, he always appeared clean cut and perfectly styled. Although this style from 2015 definitely looks well thought out, we couldn’t have pictured him wearing it the year before. Also Justin Beiber’s destroyed denim and oversized Nirvana shirt, along with his long, undone hair, became yet another style transition he debuted at the American Music Awards.
His style of clothes has certainly taken on a whole new life in the latest 2018.Be it his oversized sweats, to his long and shaggy hair, Justin knows how to impress his fans though!
Beiber’s fashion style completely found a new look after his engagement with Hailey!
Lately in Newyork, he was spotted wearing bright red shorts, yellow and blue pastel socks.
They are fun watching at..!!!