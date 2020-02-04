CELEBRITY 24/7 NEWS NEWS

Justin Bieber Couldn’t Be Faithful To Hailey Baldwin

Justin Bieber almost did not propose to Hailey Baldwin!! Justin believes Hailey is the only one he wants to spend a lifetime with. Their marriage comes after years an on and off again relationship. Jana Rosenberg and Gabi Conti have the details behind Justin’s change of heart right here on Hot on Hollywire.

