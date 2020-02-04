Justin Bieber Couldn’t Be Faithful To Hailey Baldwin

Justin Bieber almost did not propose to Hailey Baldwin!! Justin believes Hailey is the only one he wants to spend a lifetime with. Their marriage comes after years an on and off again relationship. Jana Rosenberg and Gabi Conti have the details behind Justin’s change of heart right here on Hot on Hollywire.
Cardi B has finally given birth and made it official! The rap sensation took to Instagram to share a photo of herself and the name of her baby girl, tagging Offset, of course. She gave birth in a hospital in Atlanta on Tuesday July 10th… Watch the full video to find out all the details! What are your thoughts on the name? Kulture Kiari
Eva Longoria reveals that it had been a tough experience on the TV series “Grand Hotel” set with her newborn son – Santiago. She had thought that it would be easy to take the baby on work since she had not to be in front of the camera.
Though the 43-year-old actress doesn’t have any regrets on her decision of accompanying her son to the set, she feels the whole period was a bit harder than she actually had anticipated.
On the show Entertainment Tonight, she tells, “When I was directing, I had just had Santi and I was breastfeeding as I was saying action and running around. I thought, ‘This will be easy, I’m not in front of the camera. There’s no pressure to look amazing’, (but) it was so hard. I was like, ‘What am I doing?’.”
She discovered that it was not her looks that had to intervene her and her son on the set but instead the challenge was to stay focused on work and also take care of her little one.
Eva took herself to unveil that the whole time on the set was fun and she is delighted to see her baby boy grown on the set. She tells, “But he’s grown up on the set. He’s been on the set every episode. This cast is like his surrogate family.”
This shows that Santiago has developed new bonds with the people on the set and had lovely interactions with them.
Eva is loving becoming a mother. She tells us, “I’m still in ecstasy with becoming a mother and embracing every moment. He’s starting to laugh now and react to people, which is really exciting and fun to watch.”
The actress and director seems very satisfied after finishing her work on “Grand Hotel”. She was literally obsessed with the original Spanish story that the series is based on.
She further adds to ‘Entertainment Tonight’: “It was a lot of fun. It was an original Spanish format that was a period piece that happened in the 1800s and I was obsessed with it.” Here is a glimpse of the passion that she has for ‘Grand Hotel’, “I was like, ‘I wanna contemporise that. What would a family-owned hotel look like today with the upstairs and the downstairs? What happens if we set it in Miami, which is a sexy character in itself? What happens if we populate it with all these wonderful and beautiful people?’ And then voila, you have Grand Hotel.”Post Views: 657
Demi Lovato sang the National Anthem at this year’s Super Bowl! Not only did she absolutely crush it, but many people are comparing her performance to Whitney Houstons’! Pretty epic. Jana Rosenberg and Gabi Conti are breaking down why this is such a big win and accomplishment for Demi right here on Hot on Hollywire.