Justin Bieber Is Battling Lyme Disease and Revealing Details In New Project

Justin Bieber has been battling Lyme disease! JB came out with the news on his Instagram page via TMZ and is explaining to fans what he has been going through since taking a break from music. He will talk more candidly about his battle with Lyme disease in his docuseries “Justin Bieber: Seasons” coming out in later January. Until then, he is letting fans know that he is feeling better than ever and is excited to release a brand new album, as well as hit the road for an upcoming tour this year. Jana Rosenberg and Tony Moras have the full story right here on Hollywire.
