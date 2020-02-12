Justin Bieber Is Standing Up For WOMEN!

Justin Bieber has a new song… again and it is fire… again! “Intentions” featuring Quavo is not only an amazing song, but it has an amazing message. In case you haven’t been able to catch up on JB’s new music, no worried we’ve got you covered! Jana Rosenberg and Gabi Conti are telling you WHY the “Intensions” music video is so special right here on Hot on Hollywire.
You Might also like
-
The most Scandalous Celebrity Affairs
Though dating is hard! Dating in Hollywood is even harder. When everyone is trying to make a narrative out of your life, it’s nearly impossible to have a functional relationship or breakup. Over the years, we’ve seen several celebrity couples fall in love and get married. However, if Hollywood has taught us anything, it’s that relationships don’t always mean happily ever after. Because several A-listers have broken up, it’s hard to believe that relationships are forever. Let’s view at most scandalous celebrity affairs in Hollywood!
From Marilyn Monroe and John F.Kennedy to David Bekham and Rebecca Loos, there’s been a fair amount of outrageous affairs in pop culture history-which have often ended in bitter divorce.
Here is the most scandalous celerity affairs which shook the entertainment industry:
Selena Gomez’s reconnection with Justin Beiber
Talking about Selena Gomez’s reconnection with Justin Beiber, everybody has been wondering a lot of things. Like what? – If the reconnection had anything to do with her recent breakup with the Weekend? Also, if it’s not the first love triangle her ex has found himself?
Marilyn Monroe and John F.Kennedy
The rumours took the air when Monroe performed for the President on his birthday. Also, she had a hook up with JFK’S brother too! Most noteworthy , circulation of these affairs led Monroe to her suicide.
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie
Brad Pitt was married to Jennifer Aniston when sparks flew on set while filming Mr. & Mrs. Smith with co-star Angelina Jolie. As a result, Aniston filed for divorce in 2005. Above all, Jolie’s statement later caused a stir when she declared in an interview that she and Pitt were looking forward to their children. On a sad note, the couple split after a 10-year relationship!
Kristen Stewart with Rupert Sanders
Fans were very disappointed when photos surfaced of Kristen and Rupert getting a little too close. She was very famously dating her “Twilight “co-star Robert Pattinson, but they ended their relationship over the affair. No doubt with fame comes scandal, and scandalous celebrity affairs. So, we can say that Hollywood celebrities have found themselves in some of the most controversial year-defining situations- and getting caught in secret affairs!Post Views: 1,495
-
Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber Dinner Date Drama!!
Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber went to dinner at the SAME restaurant on the SAME night. Plus, this wasn’t just any other Friday night. This night, Selena was celebrating the release of her new album “Rare”. Not only is the run-in between the two Justin Bieber lovers awkward, it is raising some serious questions. Selena fans took to social media to shade Hailey for trying to outshine Selena on her big night. Selena is now setting the record straight.
-
ZENDAYA Top 10 Fashion Moments!
When it comes to fashion one of the names that comes to mind it’s most definitely Zendaya!!! She has proven time and time again that she is willing to try it all!
These are ten of her MOST iconic looks