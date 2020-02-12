Justin Bieber Is Standing Up For WOMEN!

Though dating is hard! Dating in Hollywood is even harder. When everyone is trying to make a narrative out of your life, it’s nearly impossible to have a functional relationship or breakup. Over the years, we’ve seen several celebrity couples fall in love and get married. However, if Hollywood has taught us anything, it’s that relationships don’t always mean happily ever after. Because several A-listers have broken up, it’s hard to believe that relationships are forever. Let’s view at most scandalous celebrity affairs in Hollywood!

From Marilyn Monroe and John F.Kennedy to David Bekham and Rebecca Loos, there’s been a fair amount of outrageous affairs in pop culture history-which have often ended in bitter divorce.

Here is the most scandalous celerity affairs which shook the entertainment industry:

Selena Gomez’s reconnection with Justin Beiber

Talking about Selena Gomez’s reconnection with Justin Beiber, everybody has been wondering a lot of things. Like what? – If the reconnection had anything to do with her recent breakup with the Weekend? Also, if it’s not the first love triangle her ex has found himself?

Marilyn Monroe and John F.Kennedy

The rumours took the air when Monroe performed for the President on his birthday. Also, she had a hook up with JFK’S brother too! Most noteworthy , circulation of these affairs led Monroe to her suicide.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt was married to Jennifer Aniston when sparks flew on set while filming Mr. & Mrs. Smith with co-star Angelina Jolie. As a result, Aniston filed for divorce in 2005. Above all, Jolie’s statement later caused a stir when she declared in an interview that she and Pitt were looking forward to their children. On a sad note, the couple split after a 10-year relationship!

Kristen Stewart with Rupert Sanders

Fans were very disappointed when photos surfaced of Kristen and Rupert getting a little too close. She was very famously dating her “Twilight “co-star Robert Pattinson, but they ended their relationship over the affair. No doubt with fame comes scandal, and scandalous celebrity affairs. So, we can say that Hollywood celebrities have found themselves in some of the most controversial year-defining situations- and getting caught in secret affairs!