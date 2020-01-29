Justin Bieber Saturday Night Live ‘Yummy’ Performance

Justin Bieber is full of surprises these days and us Beliebers are LIVING for his comeback! It is official. JB will be performing his new single “Yummy” LIVE for the first time on Saturday Night Live. Are you excited to see him hit the stage with this new hit for the first time? Gabi Conti and Jana Rosenberg have all the details.
Billie Eilish Is Singing James Bond Movie ‘No Time To Die’ Theme Song
2020 is already starting off big for Billie Eilish! She is singing the theme song for the new James Bond movie ‘No Time To Die’. Her and brother Finneas will work on the song together. Billie is the youngest to do a lot things in the music industry and this accomplishment is another thing to add to that list. That’s right, Billie is the YOUNGEST artist to ever sing the theme song for a James Bond movie. Jana Rosenberg and Gabi Conti have all the details you need to know about this new Billie Eilish accomplishment.
Ariana Grande’s Sweetener Broke Records!!
Ariana Grande’s album has been so successful in fact it broke U.S spotify records for the biggest opening day by a female artist!!
According to chart data: “Ariana Grande’s ‘Sweetener’ has broken the US Spotify record for biggest opening day by a female artist (15.1 million album streams on August 17th).” In other Ariana news, in her recent interview in the ‘Zach Sang’ Show, Ariana revealed that she is already planning her wedding!! Ariana also said that she would never get married in Los Angeles, and revealed that Pete Davidson proposed in a very sweet and simple way. She said “We were just like hanging out and he had a ring and he just asked me. It was really sweet. He didn’t get on a knee or anything, thank God…oh my God, that would’ve been so googly.”
Millie Bobby Brown
We have all the TEA on “Stranger Things” Millie Bobby Brown’s new relationship with Romeo Beckham. Yep… you heard right. Baby Beckham and Eleven! And let me tell you guys – the tea is boiling hot! Also, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are one of the hottest couples in Hollywood right now, and have everyone else’s attention as well as the medias. But how does this couple deal with rumors and false reports of them splitting up? By showing us they love each other even more!
You know her from songs like “Girlfriend” and “Sk8er boi” but did you know that this 2000’s teen icon, Avril Lavigne has a clone?!? This conspiracy claims that Lavigne put away all the glitz and glamour a few years after her music released, and she was getting tired of the public appearances and events. We’re getting closer and closer to inhabiting Mars, but we wouldn’t be anywhere without CEO Elon Musk. He has invented Tesla, SpaceX and has recently dropped a fire track?? Yes you heard us right, Elon Musk just released a new single on soundcloud which has us all scratching our heads like monkeys.