CELEBRITY HOT ON HOLLYWIRE NEWS

Justin Bieber Saturday Night Live ‘Yummy’ Performance

Justin Bieber is full of surprises these days and us Beliebers are LIVING for his comeback! It is official. JB will be performing his new single “Yummy” LIVE for the first time on Saturday Night Live. Are you excited to see him hit the stage with this new hit for the first time? Gabi Conti and Jana Rosenberg have all the details.

Post Views: 7
Scroll to top