Justin Bieber TEASING New Music About Selena Gomez or Hailey Bieber?!

BELIEBERS!! There is FINALLY some Justin Bieber news we’ve all been waiting for. Jana Rosenberg and Tony Moras have the scoop and are filling you in. Justin Bieber is teasing his fans with only a new single called “Yummy” but an album and a tour in 2020. PLUS, he is even making a docuseries about his life just for the fans. Jana and Tony break down everything you need to know about this news. Will any of his songs be about Selena? Or all Hailey?! Stay tuned…

