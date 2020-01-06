Justin Bieber TEASING New Music About Selena Gomez or Hailey Bieber?!

BELIEBERS!! There is FINALLY some Justin Bieber news we’ve all been waiting for. Jana Rosenberg and Tony Moras have the scoop and are filling you in. Justin Bieber is teasing his fans with only a new single called “Yummy” but an album and a tour in 2020. PLUS, he is even making a docuseries about his life just for the fans. Jana and Tony break down everything you need to know about this news. Will any of his songs be about Selena? Or all Hailey?! Stay tuned…
Stephen Puth
Singer, songwriter, and musician Stephen Puth came by the Hollywire studio to talk about his career, life, and the release of his new single ‘Sexual Vibe.’ The music video to this song is out now! Puth says about his song, “It’s about that moment when you see someone across the room, and how you feel before anything even happens. It’s about the build up and seeing where it goes. When I’m writing, I’m interested in how something started, how it ended, and everything in between.” The music video takes place at a Hollywood Hills house party where it creatively shows the instant chemistry between two people, himself and a girl attending the party. We are taken on the journey of their night together as they flirt from room to room, eventually ending up in the pool together and acting upon that instant chemistry. While in the Hollywire studio, Puth performs an acoustic rendition of his song ‘Sexual Vibe’ and informs our host that the story in this song was discovered while in a nightclub about a year ago! Puth remembers those small moments that some may look over and turns it into an instant hit! He says about those moments that, “I try to focus on the tiny, specific things I can’t forget, things I didn’t think anything of at the time, but that later become powerful, emotional memories.” We can’t wait to see what he has in store for us next!
Niall Horan Shuts Down Selena Gomez Dating Rumors
Selena Gomez and Niall Horan are officially NOT dating. Rumors surfaced that the two might be romantically involved since the two have been spending time together and posting about each other on social media. However, Niall is here to tell you that he is one hundred percent single. A few years ago, the two were seen making out in a night club and leaving together. Fans have not given up hope on the relationship and have been excited to see them hanging out again. But sadly, they are not together and both very single. Watch this episode of Hollywire News with Jana Rosenberg and Tony Moras as they break it all down.
People Are Fed Up With Kendall Jenner!
In case you haven’t heard, just last week The Love Magazine posted a topless picture of Kendall Jenner which caused a lot of controversy for the model However, it was not the picture itself, but it was the caption that caused the stir!!! The caption is a quote from Kendal’s interview with the magazine, Kendall said: “Since the beginning we’ve been super selective about what shows I would do. I was never one of those girls who would do like 30 shows a season or whatever the fuck those girls do. More power to ‘em. But I had a million jobs, not only catwalks but everything else. The whole combination was very overwhelming and I started to freak out a little bit and needed to take a step back.” After this statement multiple models took to social media to express their disappointment towards Kendall Victoria Secret angel Leomie Anderson tweeted: “I’m shocked but not surprised by this attitude. Not everyone gets to skip castings, get paid more than everyone else and generally work less- it’s not about being “selective”, it’s about not having to put the work in but still receiving all the campaigns and editorials.”