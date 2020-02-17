Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse Break Up?!

Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse have been dating for quite some time. However, it is looking like there is trouble in paradise. The two took a break a few months ago, and then quickly got back together. But now, it looks like Lili and Cole are on the outs. Get everything we know now about one of our fav relationships right here on Hot on Hollywire.
Happy 21st Birthday Kylie Jenner!!!
And for Kylie’s 21st birthday, she wore a satin pink dress with blonde hair in a ponytail, out to dinner with her four sisters and mom. Her party was filled with pink party cups, a pink ball pit And in attendance was Kanye West and Scott Disick.
Harry Styles Inspired “Happy Together” Sitcom
This past Sunday, in a TCA panel, Ben Winston revealed that he used to have a pretty cool tenant in his house, Harry Styles! Harry lived in his attic and wrote. “Happy Together,” is an upcoming sitcom that is in production! And since it was inspired by Harry Styles, you bet we will be watching!
The ARIZONA “ASYLUM” Obsession Continues!
After a month or so of ARIZONA’s album coming out, we are STILL obsessed with it. We quite literally cannot stop listening to it, from blasting it in the car, to concerts in the shower, or cleaning our house on Sunday. It is the perfect soundtrack to our lives. Not only are the songs sensational with the electric, beachy beats, but they are ridiculously smart with lyrics. They are also riddled with clever, sappy, and emotional moments. However, we aren’t too surprised since ARIZONA is known to hit us with these moving masterpieces. Their past album has made ARIZONA a clear stand out but now we are die-hard fans enjoying their new stuff. Here are some lyric highlights from their latest album “ASYLUM”, take a listen!
“Find Someone”
This song feels right out of a movie – a nostalgic, indie, coming of age movie to be exact. I feel like I could be driving up the pacific coast highway, with the roof down, and my hair blowing in the wind. This is the perfect song to fill your ears when your feeling light as a feather. It’s a feel-good song, which at first seems obvious when listening to the contagious beat and energy. However, once you take a closer look at the lyrics to come to find out this means of happiness becomes stripped away. This song is about a girl falling in love and the person she falls in love with doesn’t treat her right. AKA, she should “Find Someone” better for her, that treats her right. I feel like this song is very relatable as we have all been in this place one time or another. It is the perfect song to sing your lungs out to whether you feeling like a perfect California dreaming song, or if you are feeling a bit sentimental.
The lyrics that stood out to us were:
Your friends have always liked me but I told you that you shouldn’t listen
‘Cause picking wings off of angels, has always been my religion
“Nostalgic”
This is the song that you hear at the end of that perfect rom-com movie that ends with the girl getting the guy and they dance the night away at their senior prom. It is full of that “Nostalgic” feeling of loving those past memories while trying to move on and forward in life. The rhythm of the song is slow yet surprisingly upbeat and inspires creativity. This song talks about a relationship where one person keeps thinking back on the relationship all the good time and the bad that comes with it. It talks about how keeping things inside ultimately bring destruction. I think everyone can relate to this song whether it be about a romantic relationship or a friendship. Its songs like these that inspire us instrumentally, however, when digging a little deeper into the lyrics you can discover more of a story.
The lyrics that stood out to us were:
Strangely you and I crossed the finish line
But big hearts move slow, get left behind
“Where you are”
The song opens up right away with the lyrics that draw us to this song. If someone were to really miss me and show up with a total “Say Anything” moment, I would want it to be this song! I highly suggest listening to this song through a couple of times with your eyes closed and headphones out. Kind of to drowned out the world around you while this vibey beat plays through your ears. It has a relaxed aspect that meets a sense of groovy. The slow jam is perfect for late-night car rides, long wholesome talks with your best friend at 2 am and also when you are just feeling all the feels. I would highly recommend adding this to your playlist of choice since it really is the type of song that has many different levels whether it is a more relaxed vibe or a quick drive in your car, it will fit perfectly. “Where you are” goes into depth of how missing that someone special can hurt so much and how dealing with these emotions can be so paralyzing at times.
The lyrics that stood out to us were:
If walls could talk then this whole house could tell you a thousand stories of all those nights that I was ready to get up and leave it all behind for you