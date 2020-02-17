CELEBRITY 24/7 NEWS NEWS

Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse Break Up?!

Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse have been dating for quite some time. However, it is looking like there is trouble in paradise. The two took a break a few months ago, and then quickly got back together. But now, it looks like Lili and Cole are on the outs. Get everything we know now about one of our fav relationships right here on Hot on Hollywire.

