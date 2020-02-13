CELEBRITY 24/7 NEWS NEWS

Lili Reinhart Is Slamming KJ Apa TROLLS For Body Shaming Him!

Lili Reinhart has no tolerance for any kind of hate from internet trolls, but especially those who have negative things to say about body image. She is clapping back at the haters who have been commenting on the cast of Riverdale’s body types. Jana Rosenberg and Gabi Conti have everything you need to know. Go Lili!

Post Views: 25
Scroll to top