Lili Reinhart Is Slamming KJ Apa TROLLS For Body Shaming Him!

Lili Reinhart has no tolerance for any kind of hate from internet trolls, but especially those who have negative things to say about body image. She is clapping back at the haters who have been commenting on the cast of Riverdale’s body types. Jana Rosenberg and Gabi Conti have everything you need to know. Go Lili!
Newlyweds Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Have Moved To Canada
Every newly married couple takes their time to settle into new life, and it looks like newlyweds Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are no different. Justin and Hailey’s romance has been an absolute whirlwind, so it makes complete sense that the young couple has decided to take their relationship one step further and moved out of the country together. Mr. & Mrs. Bieber has decided to settle down in Justin’s home country, Canada after getting married, rather than the U.S., which is where they were living before.
According to the Us Weekly, newlyweds are full-time now living in Waterloo, Ontario. Justin Bieber has a massive home up there — 9,000 square feet, 1,000 acres, on a lake with four bedrooms and six bathrooms, as well as a three-car garage and a separate boathouse. There is also a movie theatre and three fireplaces, inside the house.
Last week, the loved-up couple reportedly spent their first Thanksgiving at their new home and Bieber’s father Jeremy Bieber, mother Pattie Mallette, and Hailey’s father Stephen Baldwin were all at their residence to celebrate the holiday according to a report.
Justin Bieber wrote on Instagram “Happy late Thanksgiving to everyone”. “First Thanksgiving as a married man, first time hosting Thanksgiving. First time both sides of the family have come together.”
After the celebrations, the lovebirds Mr. & Mrs. Bieber were also spotted in the stands at a Toronto Maple Leafs game in Toronto, wearing matching Mr. and Mrs. Bieber jerseys.
Could BEYONCE be Pregnant with 4th Kid?!
Beyonce was seen wearing baggy outfits and people are going CRAZY! Not to mention about her hand motion around her belly – indicating she may be pregnant with kid number 4! Nothing has been confirmed yet, but watch the video for evidence! What are your thoughts on Beyonce and Jay-Z welcoming a new baby to the family?
Selena Gomez Looks At Justin Bieber Pictures
Apparently Selena Gomez has been looking at at some old photo’s of her and Justin Bieber. She still has photo’s of them together and doesn’t want to get rid of them because they’re memories of a, mostly, fun time in her life. A source close to her said, “Selena’s friends caught her looking at old selfies of her and Justin on her phone. Selena says she has tried to delete a lot of their pics but she just can’t bring herself to get rid of all of them. The pics are sweet memories and Selena likes to look at them once in a while.” The source added, “Seeing pics of Justin and her smiling, happy together, remind Selena of the good times she had with Justin. She gets emotional when looking at them and does not want to get rid of them, even though he is preparing to marry someone else.” Just months before Justin popped the question to his fiancee, Hailey Baldwin, he was still on and off again with Selena. The engagement must have came as a huge shock to Selena, so it’s no wonder why she can’t let go.