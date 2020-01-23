CELEBRITY HOT ON HOLLYWIRE NEWS

Louis Tomlinson’s First Solo Album Will Be Emotional

Louis Tomlinson is releasing his very first solo album at the end of the month. While we can’t wait to hear this former 1D heartthrobs album, we have a feeling it is going to be extremely emotional after the year Louis had post 1D’s split. Get on the details and updates on Louis right her on Hot on Hollywire.

