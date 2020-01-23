Louis Tomlinson’s First Solo Album Will Be Emotional

Louis Tomlinson is releasing his very first solo album at the end of the month. While we can’t wait to hear this former 1D heartthrobs album, we have a feeling it is going to be extremely emotional after the year Louis had post 1D’s split. Get on the details and updates on Louis right her on Hot on Hollywire.
You Might also like
-
Royal Wedding – Who Were the Best Dressed!?
It’s hard to contain our excitement over the upcoming ROYAL WEDDING! So naturally, we had to find out all the details for you. Here’s all of the information you’re going to want to know about the festivities.
-
Kylie Jenner Lands FORBES America’s Richest Self-Made Women
When it comes to cosmetics Kylie Jenner has made a huge splash with her brand Kylie Cosmetic that sell all types of makeup including: lipsticks, eyeshadows, highlighters and many more. Kylie’s cosmetic line has made such of a splash in fact that Kylie has made $900 million dollars on her cosmetic’s empire. At only 20 years old Kylie has been able to make one of Forbes annual most exclusive list, the America’s Richest Self-Made Women
-
Director Kevin Smith tells why Ben Affleck broke their friendship
Finally the filmmaker Kevin Smith has exposed the actual cause why his once close friend Ben Affleck ended speaking to him. According to Kevin Smith, he is responsible for the end of his friendship with Ben Affleck.
After a supporter tweeted –“ wondering why the Jersey Girl director and the Justice League star stopped speaking”, Kevin, 48, chimed in.
Kevin replied on Kevin Smith and Ben Affleck ended relationship and said, “If I had to guess? It’s because one of us has a big mouth and told too many candid stories that sometimes weren’t his to tell, and the other one is Ben”
Jennifer Garner is Accountable for Kevin Smith and Ben Affleck Ended Friendship
So, Kevin earlier indicated that Affleck’s then-wife, Jennifer Garner, was accountable for Kevin Smith and Ben Affleck friendship dropping out.
“We’re not f**king tight. I have not been [close with him] in decades,” Kevin told Yahoo! Movies in 2014. “That’s old Ben. He’s got a wife that doesn’t [sic] care for me at all. And also, honestly, he probably doesn’t care for me at all anymore. He’s a triple-A-list movie star and sh*t like that. If he’s Jimmy Carter, I’m Billy Carter, to put it in ‘70s terms. And I’m not even related and sh*t.”
Kevin spoke out on Affleck’s connection
Moreover, it wasn’t the first moment Kevin spoke out on Affleck’s connection with the 46-year-old Peppermint actress.
“Jennifer does not share the same sense of humor as me — she did not like my jokes,” Kevin Smith says to a crowd at his Silent Bob Speaks show in 2009, as per to the New York Daily News. “I was picking on Ben Affleck making fun of him because I’ve known him for a really long time — I was talking smack — and Jennifer goes, ‘You know, if you keep saying stuff about him, I’m going to kick you’re a**.’ And she could — I’ve seen Alias. She has a real girlie sense of humor and didn’t understand that I was kidding.”
“I remember talking to Ben and being like, ‘I know your lady is not finding me amusing. Ben, I’ve known you for years, and you are far sicker than I am!’ His jokes are way dirtier than mine,” Kevin added. “He’s made jokes to me, and I’ve been like, ‘Ben, you need to go to church.’”
Also, Affleck, 46, and Garner decided their divorce previous this month.
In August, Garner does interference for Affleck and drove him to treat to rehab his alcoholism.
The Oscar-winner spoke out about his treatment in October, writing, “This week I completed a forty day stay at a treatment center for alcohol addiction and remain in outpatient care. The support I have received from my family, colleagues, and fans mean more to me than I can say. It’s given me the strength and support to speak about my illness with others. Battling any addiction is a lifelong and difficult struggle. Because of that, one is never really in or out of treatment. It is a full-time commitment. I am fighting for myself and my family.”
Post Views:
757