Mads Lewis and Jaden Hossler Break Up?!

It seems like one of our favorite Tik Tok couples has broken up. Mads Lewis and Jaden Hossler left hints all over their social media that the two of them are no longer dating. Jana Rosenberg and Gabi Conti are spilling all the details in case you missed these unofficial breakup hints.
You Might also like
-
Justin Bieber Couldn’t Be Faithful To Hailey Baldwin
Justin Bieber almost did not propose to Hailey Baldwin!! Justin believes Hailey is the only one he wants to spend a lifetime with. Their marriage comes after years an on and off again relationship. Jana Rosenberg and Gabi Conti have the details behind Justin’s change of heart right here on Hot on Hollywire.
-
Harry Styles Sexiest Hairstyles!
Harry styles hairstyles, can you say that 5 times fast? We love to love him, and can’t get enough of him. He’s busy touring, and we’re hoping to see more of him in big cities. To keep him fresh in our minds, let’s take a look at 5 epic Harry Styles hairstyles.
-
Kim Kardashian sisters SPEAK OUT on Kim’s weight!!
Kim Kardashian reveals her weight in her Instagram story on Sunday. Her sister’s Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner comment on how skinny she looks. The comments didn’t go over well with everyone. Some of their fans commented back about how they are glorifying being skinny.