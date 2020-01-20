CELEBRITY HOT ON HOLLYWIRE NEWS

Meghan Markle Reveals Royalty Is Taking A Toll On Her Mental Health

Meghan Markle is leaving Sussex! The duchess revealed that she will be splitting her time between Canada and America moving forward. Markle has been open about her stuggle with mental healthy and anxiety post birth of her new born. Plus, the actress really wants to get back to her skills on screen. Gabi Conti and Jana Rosenberg have all the details you need to know on this story right here on Hollywire News.

