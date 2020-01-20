Meghan Markle Reveals Royalty Is Taking A Toll On Her Mental Health

First and foremost the Hollywire team welcomed ourselves into Austin with delicious BBQ, Mac and Cheese and corn on the cob, because we had to do Texas the right way. After that, it was work, work, work, many interviews and, of course, some partying with Smirnoff!

We interviewed the ‘Cloak and Dagger’ cast and had so much fun talking about the upcoming season. They spilled some season 2 deets and secrets for us! Olivia Holt and Aubrey Joseph played #hollywords and we learned that they would love going somewhere tropical for vacation and of course, that they are so proud to be a part of the Marvel family. Olivia explains that ‘Cloak and Dagger’ is different from other shows because they talk about real life issues.

We talked to Shahadi Wright Joseph, who stars in Jordan Peele’s new movie ‘Us’ which got $70 Million on its opening Weekend. She is also the voice of Nala in the new Lion King movie coming out later in 2019. We laughed a lot with the “Come As You Are” cast. They are hilarious! We learned some fun facts about them like that they all love cats and most of them even have a cat of their own.

The Hollywire team had so much fun chatting with Vincent Rodriguez III from ‘Crazy Ex-Girlfriend’, Gabrielle Elyse from ‘Snatchers’, Tyler Blackburn from ‘Roswell: New Mexico’ and many others.

Check out all our interviews below and (OUR SXSW highlight on Instagram!)

https://youtu.be/OCpMrreBQhQ

We’re already looking forward to the next SXSW!