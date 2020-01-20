Meghan Markle Reveals Royalty Is Taking A Toll On Her Mental Health

Meghan Markle is leaving Sussex! The duchess revealed that she will be splitting her time between Canada and America moving forward. Markle has been open about her stuggle with mental healthy and anxiety post birth of her new born. Plus, the actress really wants to get back to her skills on screen. Gabi Conti and Jana Rosenberg have all the details you need to know on this story right here on Hollywire News.
Taylor Swift Gets Her Revenge On Scooter Braun
All Scooter Braun and Big Machine Records drama aside, Taylor Swift is SHOWING UP and showing out now as the MOST awarded American Music Award artist of all time. She now houses 29 AMA awards, beating Michaels Jacksons record. Aside from this achievement, she is currently on her “Lover” holiday tour as well as on the cover of British Vogue. NBD T-Swift! She is crushing it right now and we are here for it!!
Finally Jessie J and Channing Tatum corroborate romance by slow dancing jointly to Ed Sheeran
After months of silence, the cat’s completely out of the bag now. Jessie J and Channing Tatum were canoodling for the entire world to see in London this week.
Singer Jessie J, 30, was also speckled sitting on Hollywood celebrity Channing’s lap at his Magic Mike Live show in London on Tuesday, reports by some sources. Onlookers at the occasion say Channing, 38, couldn’t stay his eyes off Jessie as they sat individually during the show — earlier than he afterward involved her for a romantic dance.
A source said: “Jessie discreetly prepared her way into the theatre through the exit door just by the show started.
“They didn’t sit jointly; he was unseen in the wings and she loved her evening at a table with few friends — although they didn’t prevent texting. “But sooner than the show finished Channing arrived and met her for a dance to Ed Sheeran’s Thinking Out Loud. “They were holding close and she was sat on his lap — they seemed so happy and in love in concert.”
Jessie was represented in a private box at London’s Hippodrome as she watched Channing perform at the side of the cast of strippers. The latest couple were primary reported to be dating in October — soon before Channing’s split from Jenna Dewan after 8 years of marriage was made official. Since then Channing has joint his appreciation for Jessie after watching her achieve at the Royal Albert Hall previous this month. In an Instagram post from the night, he said: “This woman just poured her heart out on stage at the Royal Albert Hall. Whoever was there got to witness something special. Wow.”
Jessie lately warned her fans against matching the way she looks to Channing’s ex-wife Jenna, who’s also mute to his daughter Everly. She advised those making the similarities to “support all women” in a long online post saying: “Is picking who is prettier and then continuing to say why a good activity for women to participate in? No.”
Here is everything Y’ALL need to know about the legendary Hollywire x Smirnoff SXSW event.
First and foremost the Hollywire team welcomed ourselves into Austin with delicious BBQ, Mac and Cheese and corn on the cob, because we had to do Texas the right way. After that, it was work, work, work, many interviews and, of course, some partying with Smirnoff!
We interviewed the ‘Cloak and Dagger’ cast and had so much fun talking about the upcoming season. They spilled some season 2 deets and secrets for us! Olivia Holt and Aubrey Joseph played #hollywords and we learned that they would love going somewhere tropical for vacation and of course, that they are so proud to be a part of the Marvel family. Olivia explains that ‘Cloak and Dagger’ is different from other shows because they talk about real life issues.
We talked to Shahadi Wright Joseph, who stars in Jordan Peele’s new movie ‘Us’ which got $70 Million on its opening Weekend. She is also the voice of Nala in the new Lion King movie coming out later in 2019. We laughed a lot with the “Come As You Are” cast. They are hilarious! We learned some fun facts about them like that they all love cats and most of them even have a cat of their own.
The Hollywire team had so much fun chatting with Vincent Rodriguez III from ‘Crazy Ex-Girlfriend’, Gabrielle Elyse from ‘Snatchers’, Tyler Blackburn from ‘Roswell: New Mexico’ and many others.
Check out all our interviews below and (OUR SXSW highlight on Instagram!)
We’re already looking forward to the next SXSW!Post Views: 1,036