Miley Cyrus Flashes Paparazzi At New York Fashion Week!

Miley Cyrus took her talents to New York Fashion week and did NOT disappoint. While she absolutely stayed the Marc Jacobs runway, she also stayed the streets of New York in true Miley fashion. Jana Rosenberg and Gabi Conti have all the details on her New York Fashion Week debut right here on Hot on Hollywire.
You Might also like
-
Selena Gomez Coach Collab Details!!
On August 8th Selena Gomez took to her instagram to announce that she was realising her second campaign with Coach. She posted a picture of her and one of the bags from her line, and captioned it “Hey fam- It’s almost here! First look at my new campaign. My exclusive @Coach clothing collection drops in a couple weeks.” Selena has been the face for Coach for quite some time, but this is only her second line with them. And unlike their first campaign from last year, this year new collaboration will not only include leather goods, it will also include ready to wear clothes! For the campaign to come together Selena worked along sides Coach’s creative director, Stuart Vevers. They decided to make the line a reflection of Selena’s feminine and playful style. In a recent press statement Selena expressed how proud she is of the collection, and said that what she loves the “most about working with the Coach team is that they just know how I dress. Everything felt authentic from the beginning.” And Stuart said that he loves “working with Selena because she brings her strong point-of-view to the design process.” The line is available for pre-sale right now on the Coach website, but it will not officially be out until August 31st. It includes everything from sweaters, to a skirt, bags, wallets, and even phone cases. Selena has since posted another pic of the campaign on her Instagram.
-
Vanessa Hudgens’ 5 Post-Breakup Thirst Traps
Vanessa Hudgens and now single and not afraid to show it! She has been posting photos to her instagram multiple times a day. BUT, these are not just any Instagram photos – these are some serious THIRST TRAPS! We have to say… we are here for it! But we wonder, was her breakup with Austin Butler not as amicable as they make it seem? Jana Rosenberg and Gabi Conti are weighing in right here on Hot on Hollywire.
-
Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton ‘absolutely not best friends’
As rumor keep on to swirl on a break, a recent story has out what actually happened when Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton spent Christmas together previous year.
Meghan and Kate are “certainly not best friends” however still handled to enclose a “superb time” last Christmas — in spite of reports of worry between Prince William and Prince Harry. Before this week it was declared Prince William had welcomed Meghan Markle to spend Christmas with his family after Prince Harry blamed his older brother of not “rolling out the red carpet” for his fiancée.
An insider said, “They had a bit of a fall out which was only resolved when Charles moved in and asked Prince William to make an effort. That’s when the Cambridges invited the Sussexes to spend Christmas with them,”
However, in spite of the tension between the brothers a source has while told to an online source that Meghan and Prince Harry’s Christmas with the Cambridges previous year had been a “wonderful time”. “I think the two women got on — they are definitely not best friends, but it was a really special time for them all to spend together,” they said.
In the last week, many reports have come out claiming the Duchess of Sussex has been the reason of tension in the royal family. It’s been definite Prince Harry and Meghan has sure not to go into a Kensington Palace apartment next door to the Cambridges and will in its place take up residence at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor.
“The basic plan was for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to move out of their cottage in the grounds of Kensington Palace and into one of the main apartments,” a royal source told. “But there has been a bit of tension between the brothers.” There have also been alleged that Meghan Markle wakes up at 5 am daily and bombards staff with text messages, even as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have also lost 2 staff members in the last 6 months. Also, it’s been rumored Meghan’s wedding planning left Kate in tears at a fitting for Princess Charlotte’s bridesmaid gown.
Kate Middleton, who had just given birth to Prince Louis, was somewhat “emotional” at the time, the reported by some online sources.
Prince Harry was also reportedly cautioned by the Queen regarding Meghan’s behavior in the direction up to the wedding after the Suits actor turned into unhappy she would not wear the tiara of her selection, reported by the online source.
Post Views:
533