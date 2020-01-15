Miley Cyrus Gives Cody Simpson A Very PERSONAL Birthday Gift!

Miley Cyrus is celebrating boyfriend Cody Simpson in the sweetest way! Miley could not be with Cody on his birthday due work schedule conflicts. However, she sent him a couple very thoughtful gifts regardless of Cody being across the word for a runway show. We are breaking down their relationship, their cutest moments and these thoughtful gifts from Miley right here on Hollywire News.
Latest Hollywood’s Celebrity News about Social Media Moments of Famous Hollywood Celebs
The activities of Hollywood Celebrities on Social media give out hints of “what is on their mind?”. Whom posts they are commenting on? What could their comments mean? We have a list of latest hooks that were caused by the social media moments of some popular celebrities. Follow this post till the end!
Loved Riverdale? Or let’s ask it this way – Loved Bughead?
Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse’s Instagram moves show up cute inclinations that they are dating each other. Remember the time when Lili updated her IG story with moments she and Cole were watching eclipse? Also, the time when she wrote a “happy birthday” post that was captioned something like this – “It seems as if the world would still be a stranger to me, if not for you. I’m so thankful that our paths intertwined to form this beautiful adventure…Happy birthday, my love.”
It doesn’t end here! Latest Hollywood’s celebrity news captures Cole as well commenting on Lili’s Instagram posts many times. Here is the complete story!
Things are likewise even for many other celebrities who took themselves to put thirsty comments on their boo’s sexy snaps. Ben Simmons tops this list. He has been caught up commenting on model and Television star Kendall Jenner IG post where she is wearing a bikini.
And Ben’s comment looked like “Come here”… Lili let us know that Ben is her man!
Raise your hand if you love – Camila and Charles – together! Earlier Camila confirmed their relationship on IG by posting an adorable picture. And till date, they keep posting thirsty comments on each other's posts. Justin Bieber also makes our thirsty celebrity comments on social media list! Don't miss the fun, click here for full details!
The Umbrella Academy
It may have rained in LA, but The Umbrella Academy was there to save the day! The highly anticipated premiere of season 1 of the Netflix series was a night to remember. Based on the graphic novel written by superstar Gerard Way (you might remember him from a band called My Chemical Romance), The Umbrella Academy is about a disbanded group of superheroes who reunite after their adoptive father dies.
The whole cast hit the red carpet to celebrate the release of the show! Everyone from Ellen Page to Mary J. Blige strutted the red carpet in striking fashion, in an ode to their superhero characters. Rising stars were there as well, like Aidan Gallagher and Cameron Britton, who both play leads in the Netflix series. Kate Walsh was also in attendance who is set to have a recurring role in the show!
Highlights of the night included a temporary tattoo station, a live violinist performance, and an in-house donut shop! Emmy Raver-Lampman, who plays Allison on the show, even tattooed fellow star Tom Hopper, and we’re a little jealous.
Make sure to check out The Umbrella Academy when it launches globally on Netflix on February 15th! www.netflix.com/UmbrellaAcademy
Latest Hollywood’s Celebrity News about Carson Lueders
How passionate a dreamer Carson Lueders is – we all know. Having started out his musical journey just at the age of five, he discovered music is what he loves. We had him on Hollywire studio and got an opportunity to explore him as a person and as an artist. The talk show eventually turned out to be a top Hollywood’s celebrity interview. Let’s just go through a quick introduction of Carson Lueders and discover what he talked about at Hollywire studio!
Carson Lueders had a huge success on his national television debut called The View where he strummed his guitar and sang alongside Keith Urban.
“When everything started with music, I was super young. I would just cover my favorite songs. But through the years, I found my true self. I feel like my sound has really evolved and I love the music that I’m putting out,” he explains.
His audiences have seen him grow not only by age and height but also as an artist. He appears to be more learned and focused. From here emerges my next point that I would love to emphasize – this young boy is not limited to music but also revealed that he has a passion for acting as well.
Although he is very young and still pursuing his journey, his life is an inspiration for millions of young people. That's the reason that his fanbase has substantially increased over the years. He stopped by Hollywire studio to talk about some cute facts about himself. Like the fact that the weirdest thing in his room is a microphone and he finds it very cool. Also, Carson Lueders talked about the weirdest things that he does when he is super bored. We absolutely loved what he talked about and are hoping that you would love him too. Watch out this latest Hollywood's celebrity news in full here.