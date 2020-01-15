CELEBRITY HOT ON HOLLYWIRE NEWS

Miley Cyrus Gives Cody Simpson A Very PERSONAL Birthday Gift!

Miley Cyrus is celebrating boyfriend Cody Simpson in the sweetest way! Miley could not be with Cody on his birthday due work schedule conflicts. However, she sent him a couple very thoughtful gifts regardless of Cody being across the word for a runway show. We are breaking down their relationship, their cutest moments and these thoughtful gifts from Miley right here on Hollywire News.

