Miley Cyrus’ New Album About Cody Simpson or Liam Hemsworth?!

Miley Cyrus is making new music! If her new songs are half a PDA as her Instagram is with Cody Simpson.. we’re thinking we are in for a treat. BUT will there be sad, breakup songs about her and Liam’s divorce. Jana Rosenberg and Gabi Conti are weighing in right here on Hot on Hollywire.

