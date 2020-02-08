Miley Cyrus’ New Album About Cody Simpson or Liam Hemsworth?!

Miley Cyrus is making new music! If her new songs are half a PDA as her Instagram is with Cody Simpson.. we’re thinking we are in for a treat. BUT will there be sad, breakup songs about her and Liam’s divorce. Jana Rosenberg and Gabi Conti are weighing in right here on Hot on Hollywire.
Lil Pump Was Not Having It
On Saturday Lil Pump’s set was cut short at Lollapalooza and he was not happy about it. The “Gucci Gang” creator said, he was mad that his set was stopped because he was causing a riot in the audience. The crowd was getting a little too wild, creating an extremely large mosh-pit, so big that he was forced to end his performance! People were passing out in the crowd because fans were getting way too rowdy. Apparently, Lil Pump only sang about 5 songs during his set and they were cutoff a few times in order to move the fans back away from the stage. Fans took to twitter to show their dissatisfaction with the whole event and his performance.
Kendall Jenner Reacts To New Show With Her “Twin Brother” Kirby Jenner
There is a new Jenner in town… and supposedly its Kendall Jenner’s “fraternal” twin brother Kirby Jenner. Kirby has been photoshopping himself into Kendall’s iconic Instagram photos for years but NOW, he is finally getting the attention he deserves – a reality show. The release date and more details of the show are soon to come, but rumors are swirling that majority of the Kardashian-Jenner clan. Watch the full episode for all the deats!
Taylor Swift’s Real Reason For Keeping Joe Alwyn Private
Taylor Swift’s documentary “Miss Americana” is finally out! Jana Rosenberg and Gabi Conti are going over 5 things in the documentary that absolutely left us SHOOK. Especially the part where we get an inside look at her relationship with actor Joe Alwyn. In case some of you T. Swift fans have not seen the documentary just yet, forewarning: spoiler alert!