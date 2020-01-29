Millie Bobby Brown Attacked for Growing Up Too Fast

Millie Bobby Brown gained some haters at the SAG Awards. She wore a beautiful white blazer/pant combination on the red carpet. A lot of critics felt like the look was much too mature for the young star. What do you guys think? Did Millie Bobby Brown rock this red carpet or was this look a little much for her? Jana Roseberg and Gabi Conti are weighing in on this controversy right here on Hot on Hollywire.
Has KANYE Ditched his Phone?
Kanye West hasn’t been responding to his friends calls or texts for WEEKS and there’s a very specific reason why…
Nicki Minaj & Ariana Grande SQUASH rumors!!
Just yesterday after Nicki Minaj announced that she was delaying “Queen,” her first album in four years, one MORE week!! Which was originally set to drop July 15th. Many noticed that the new release is the exact date as Ariana Grande’s album “Sweetener.” Nicki also clarified that her only reason for once more delaying her album was to have time to get the rights to sample of Tracy Chapman in one of her songs.
The Umbrella Academy
It may have rained in LA, but The Umbrella Academy was there to save the day! The highly anticipated premiere of season 1 of the Netflix series was a night to remember. Based on the graphic novel written by superstar Gerard Way (you might remember him from a band called My Chemical Romance), The Umbrella Academy is about a disbanded group of superheroes who reunite after their adoptive father dies.
The whole cast hit the red carpet to celebrate the release of the show! Everyone from Ellen Page to Mary J. Blige strutted the red carpet in striking fashion, in an ode to their superhero characters. Rising stars were there as well, like Aidan Gallagher and Cameron Britton, who both play leads in the Netflix series. Kate Walsh was also in attendance who is set to have a recurring role in the show!
Highlights of the night included a temporary tattoo station, a live violinist performance, and an in-house donut shop! Emmy Raver-Lampman, who plays Allison on the show, even tattooed fellow star Tom Hopper, and we’re a little jealous.
Make sure to check out The Umbrella Academy when it launches globally on Netflix on February 15th!