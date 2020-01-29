CELEBRITY HOT ON HOLLYWIRE NEWS

Millie Bobby Brown Attacked for Growing Up Too Fast

Millie Bobby Brown gained some haters at the SAG Awards. She wore a beautiful white blazer/pant combination on the red carpet. A lot of critics felt like the look was much too mature for the young star. What do you guys think? Did Millie Bobby Brown rock this red carpet or was this look a little much for her? Jana Roseberg and Gabi Conti are weighing in on this controversy right here on Hot on Hollywire.

Post Views: 13
Scroll to top