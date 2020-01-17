CELEBRITY HOT ON HOLLYWIRE NEWS

Millie Bobby Brown Reveals Details About New Boyfriend Joseph Robinson

Millie Bobby Brown has a new boyfriend! His name is Joseph Robinson and he is a rugby player. She confirmed this news on social media with a selfie of them captioned “LY X”. The two met back in November on a family vacation and it seems they have been inseparable ever since. Jana Rosenberg and Gabi Conti have everything you need to know on this budding romance!

