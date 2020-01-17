Millie Bobby Brown Reveals Details About New Boyfriend Joseph Robinson

Millie Bobby Brown has a new boyfriend! His name is Joseph Robinson and he is a rugby player. She confirmed this news on social media with a selfie of them captioned “LY X”. The two met back in November on a family vacation and it seems they have been inseparable ever since. Jana Rosenberg and Gabi Conti have everything you need to know on this budding romance!
You Might also like
-
Our Top Picks For SEXIEST Halloween Outfit!
We have selected our top picks for sexiest Halloween costumes! On our list are Halsey as Poison Ivy, Gigi Hadid as Sandy from Grease, Demi Lovato as Selena, Kylie Jenner as Christina Aguilera, and Hailey Baldwin as Barbie! Be sure to watch to find out who comes in at number one!
-
Bella & Gigi Hadid CUTEST Sister Moments!!
There is no doubt that this iconic duo can make any head turn whichever room they walk into, we’re counting down the top 5 cutest moments from these bombshell sisters. Bella and Gigi were caught wearing matching jerseys for the Rangers game in New York.There are so many moments Gigi and Bella are caught holding hands in the streets, but they even took their hand holding to the next level when they were caught walking down the runway during Paris fashion week in March! When these sisters were not on the runway, they were lounging around with one of the world’s most famous mouses, Mickey!
-
Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes ‘to tie the knot in Paris after about more than 5 years of keeping romance covert’
Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes are decided to marry in Paris after about 5-6 years of keeping their love connection hidden as per to a new information.
The 50-year-old Oscar winner and 39-year-old mother to Suri Cruise are deciding to marry in the City of Light- Paris claims by a source on Wednesday. Their associate said: ‘Paris is the place where they selected to go open with their romance after 5-6 years of sneaking around. ‘Jamie’s been a small celebrity ever while they started in secret dating in 2013 — although Katie’s persuaded him to settle down, and they’re set to make it conclusive.’
It has been high rumored that the two have been a point for the year. Back in 2012, Holmes break-up from Tom Cruise.’Katie has expected a lengthy time to wed Jamie, and she’s now set it clear when and where she would like to marry,’ the online source told. ‘She’s going excited for a winter wedding in Paris- the City of Light.’
This arrives just weeks after gossips spin around that they were committed after Katie was speckled wearing a diamond ring on her pinky prior this month. Though those claims went down by her representatives, declaring the ring was only a movie support for her new movie- The Secret. But afterward, she was observing with a large smile as she laughed with friends. Jamie reserved it casual as well in an all-black collection of sweatshirt and pairing pants.
‘Holmes’ not engaged to anybody after her fictional movie fiancé, played by Jerry O’Connell,’ her press agent told PEOPLE. And then after that day, the actress was spotted with no rings as she was on location. The Dawson’s Creek alum is featuring in the picture version of the iconic self-help book The Secret alongside Jerry O’Connell.
The movie will bring the admired book’s central principle of the supremacy of positive thinking all through a story regarding a young family. The actress has been silently dating Oscar winner Jamie Foxx for the last 5-6 years.
Jamie, collectively, is close by his love in the Bayou while shooting his most recent Netflix film, Power.
Post Views:
490