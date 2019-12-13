Niall Horan Shuts Down Selena Gomez Dating Rumors

Selena Gomez and Niall Horan are officially NOT dating. Rumors surfaced that the two might be romantically involved since the two have been spending time together and posting about each other on social media. However, Niall is here to tell you that he is one hundred percent single. A few years ago, the two were seen making out in a night club and leaving together. Fans have not given up hope on the relationship and have been excited to see them hanging out again. But sadly, they are not together and both very single. Watch this episode of Hollywire News with Jana Rosenberg and Tony Moras as they break it all down.
You Might also like
-
Kylie Jenner Lands FORBES America’s Richest Self-Made Women
When it comes to cosmetics Kylie Jenner has made a huge splash with her brand Kylie Cosmetic that sell all types of makeup including: lipsticks, eyeshadows, highlighters and many more. Kylie’s cosmetic line has made such of a splash in fact that Kylie has made $900 million dollars on her cosmetic’s empire. At only 20 years old Kylie has been able to make one of Forbes annual most exclusive list, the America’s Richest Self-Made Women
-
Did You Know Ariana Grande & These Celebrities Are All Vegan?!
This hearthrob and Mega star has shown her love for animals through social media and interviews, but Ariana Grande took her devotion to the next level and she even said “I love animals more than I love most people, not kidding.” Zac Efron explains that thanks to his vegan lifestyle, being healthy and focusing on his body became super easy and completely changed his life. Miley Cyrus explains that after her dog passed she would not be eating animals anymore, and hey, she even got hubby Liam Hemsworth on the vegan train as well.
-
Annie LeBlanc – Utopia MUSIC VIDEO
Jana Rosenberg is at Paley Fest with Emily Osment! Emily is the star of Fox’s new show “Almost Family”. Emily talks about the show and the impact she hopes it has on the viewers. She talks about her character and how she relates to her on and off screen. We couldn’t chat with Emily without mentioning Hannah Montana AND her music career. Emily’s artist name is “Bluebiird”. The new EP is called “When I Loved You”. Did Miley Cyrus teach Emily how to play guitar and get into music..? Watch the interview to find out! Emily Osment is an American actress, singer and songwriter. Osment’s entry into the entertainment industry started with a commercial for a flower delivery company. From there she went to play the role of Biba in the children’s preschool television series Biba Bear in 1998. You can see her 1999 film The Secret Life of Girls, starring Eugene Levy and Linda Hamilton. Born and raised in Los Angeles, Osment began her career as a child actress, appearing in numerous television shows and films including Gerti Giggles in Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams and Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over. You most likely know her as Lilly Truscott on the Disney Channel television series Hannah Montana. Most recently she plays Roxy on Hulu show, Almost Family. Emily has been nominated for a number of awards, and has most recently won Best Supporting Actress at the Sunny Side Up Film Festival. On March 8, 2019, Emily released her first single as a new musical alias Bluebiird. Her EP under the alias is out now!