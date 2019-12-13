CELEBRITY HOT ON HOLLYWIRE NEWS

Niall Horan Shuts Down Selena Gomez Dating Rumors

Selena Gomez and Niall Horan are officially NOT dating. Rumors surfaced that the two might be romantically involved since the two have been spending time together and posting about each other on social media. However, Niall is here to tell you that he is one hundred percent single. A few years ago, the two were seen making out in a night club and leaving together. Fans have not given up hope on the relationship and have been excited to see them hanging out again. But sadly, they are not together and both very single. Watch this episode of Hollywire News with Jana Rosenberg and Tony Moras as they break it all down.

