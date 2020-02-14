Niall Horan’s ‘Heartbreak Weather’ About Split From Hailee Steinfeld?!

Niall Horan has a new album coming out! Jana Rosenberg and Gabi Conti are talking album topics and possible collaborations. Is this album about Hailee Steinfeld and their past relationship? Don’t miss it right here on Hot on Hollywire.
You Might also like
-
Millie Bobby Brown Reveals Details About New Boyfriend Joseph Robinson
Millie Bobby Brown has a new boyfriend! His name is Joseph Robinson and he is a rugby player. She confirmed this news on social media with a selfie of them captioned “LY X”. The two met back in November on a family vacation and it seems they have been inseparable ever since. Jana Rosenberg and Gabi Conti have everything you need to know on this budding romance!
-
Newlyweds Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Have Moved To Canada
Every newly married couple takes their time to settle into new life, and it looks like newlyweds Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are no different. Justin and Hailey’s romance has been an absolute whirlwind, so it makes complete sense that the young couple has decided to take their relationship one step further and moved out of the country together. Mr. & Mrs. Bieber has decided to settle down in Justin’s home country, Canada after getting married, rather than the U.S., which is where they were living before.
According to the Us Weekly, newlyweds are full-time now living in Waterloo, Ontario. Justin Bieber has a massive home up there — 9,000 square feet, 1,000 acres, on a lake with four bedrooms and six bathrooms, as well as a three-car garage and a separate boathouse. There is also a movie theatre and three fireplaces, inside the house.
Last week, the loved-up couple reportedly spent their first Thanksgiving at their new home and Bieber’s father Jeremy Bieber, mother Pattie Mallette, and Hailey’s father Stephen Baldwin were all at their residence to celebrate the holiday according to a report.
Justin Bieber wrote on Instagram “Happy late Thanksgiving to everyone”. “First Thanksgiving as a married man, first time hosting Thanksgiving. First time both sides of the family have come together.”
After the celebrations, the lovebirds Mr. & Mrs. Bieber were also spotted in the stands at a Toronto Maple Leafs game in Toronto, wearing matching Mr. and Mrs. Bieber jerseys.
Post Views:
588
-
Selena Gomez Is Looking For These 5 Things In Her Next Lover!
Selena Gomez is single and ready to mingle! BUT she has some very specific qualifications you need to know in order to date her. Jana Rosenberg and Tony Moras are giving you the 5 necessities Selena is looking for in her next beau. Listen up!