CELEBRITY HOT ON HOLLYWIRE NEWS

Noah Centineo and Lana Condor Are OVER The Dating Rumors!!

Noah Centineo and Lana Condor want you to know that despite their insane chemistry in “To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before”… they are NOT dating! And they have no plans to anytime soon as they are both off the market. Noah Centineo recently posted a steamy pic of him and girlfriend Alexis Ten on Instagram. Is this his way of telling all the hopeful Noah and Lana fans that they are so not happening? See what Jana Rosenberg and Gabi Conti have to say about this controversial topic.

Post Views: 7

Subscribe to receive the most popular celebrity interviews 

Scroll to top