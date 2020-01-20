Noah Centineo and Lana Condor Are OVER The Dating Rumors!!

Noah Centineo and Lana Condor want you to know that despite their insane chemistry in “To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before”… they are NOT dating! And they have no plans to anytime soon as they are both off the market. Noah Centineo recently posted a steamy pic of him and girlfriend Alexis Ten on Instagram. Is this his way of telling all the hopeful Noah and Lana fans that they are so not happening? See what Jana Rosenberg and Gabi Conti have to say about this controversial topic.
Demi Lovato Transported to the HOSPITAL for a HEROIN OVERDOSE.
Demi Lovato may have been spotted with G-Eazy this Saturday! After 6 years of sobriety, she famously relapsed… She expressed the latter in her song ‘sober.’ Watch the video and images for evidence. What are your thoughts on this? Could you see Demi and G-Eazy being an item?
Super Talented – Ed Sheeran
Ed Sheeran is a famous English singer, songwriter and guitarist! He also writes and produces songs which are his own and created his label. Sheeran is recognized for doing pop music. He was born in Halifax, West Yorkshire. Inspite of his popularity and fame, Ed Sheeran has been spotted smoking several times.
On December 7, 2017, Sheeran was appointed as a member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire for his services to music and charity. After receiving honor from Prince Charles, Sheeran gushed about the occasion, but also noted it was bittersweet.Also couple of weeks later Sheeran announced that he had celebrated another momentous occasion by getting engaged to girlfriend Cherry Seaborn just before the new year.In August, he revealed that the two had secretly gotten married since then, telling the surprised interviewer that he’s never “too public” about such personal things.
His song “Shape of You” set the world on Fire!
“Shape of You” is surely a rhythmic and poppy song with catchy lyrics and Ed’s vocals are the reason for getting famous! Whenever one listen to the song, it blows your mind and you knock off your feet. This song just got stuck in the minds of the people; you just can’t help and sing this song along with Ed. Also, it’s an official video which is pretty interesting. It has surely been playing literally everywhere be it clubs, coffee shops, cabs, neighbor’s speakers, TV, radios, like everywhere. You may see many EDM remixes of this song, dhol version, piano version, acoustic version, tabla version but I’m telling you, the original track is the best among all!
What his Exclusive interview has to say!
He confirms Demi Lovato Collab & Dances on Red Carpet! Check more about this collaboration only at Hollywire!!!Post Views: 550
Instagram’s InstaBeach
It’s that time of the summer! Instagram hosted their epic beach bash: INSTABEACH. ICYMI, we have you covered.
This marked the third year that Instagram threw it’s summer beach party. We hung at the event with the all the hottest stars including Brent Rivera, the Merrell twins, and BackPack kid, Soffi Dossi, Jordyn Jones, the Perkins sisters, and more. This years Instabeach was hosted at the beautiful and trendy Gladstone’s restaurant in Malibu. Every one was getting their perfect InstaBeach IG pic.
Malibu made the perfect location for such a fun-filled day at the beach. The whole event was super #Instaworthy! The beach-front restaurant provided the best background for all the celeb photos. Snacks were piled high and our sweet tooth is considered satisfied. DK Donuts provided Instagram branded treats.
Everyone attending brought their fashion A-gamed. Everyone looked beach-summer trendy. We definitely learned a thing or two about what’s hot in style trends this summer. Lilia Buckingham looked adorable!
This time last year, Instagram launched IGTV. Since it’s release, IGTV has offered Instagram users to make long-form videos to further their presence on the app! Have you seen any InstaBeach IGTV’s up yet?! Tag us! IGTV has quickly become one of the hottest ways for content creators to give their fans that extra to their lives and keeping them up to date on what’s new.
This year’s event was a blast and made for the perfect mid-summer hang out with our favorite celebrities and influencers. We can’t wait for next summer’s event and all the awesome things it has in store. Thanks #InstaBeach! See you all next summer.Post Views: 1,456