Noah Centineo and Lana Condor Are OVER The Dating Rumors!!

Ed Sheeran is a famous English singer, songwriter and guitarist! He also writes and produces songs which are his own and created his label. Sheeran is recognized for doing pop music. He was born in Halifax, West Yorkshire. Inspite of his popularity and fame, Ed Sheeran has been spotted smoking several times.

On December 7, 2017, Sheeran was appointed as a member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire for his services to music and charity. After receiving honor from Prince Charles, Sheeran gushed about the occasion, but also noted it was bittersweet.Also couple of weeks later Sheeran announced that he had celebrated another momentous occasion by getting engaged to girlfriend Cherry Seaborn just before the new year.In August, he revealed that the two had secretly gotten married since then, telling the surprised interviewer that he’s never “too public” about such personal things.

His song “Shape of You” set the world on Fire!

“Shape of You” is surely a rhythmic and poppy song with catchy lyrics and Ed’s vocals are the reason for getting famous! Whenever one listen to the song, it blows your mind and you knock off your feet. This song just got stuck in the minds of the people; you just can’t help and sing this song along with Ed. Also, it’s an official video which is pretty interesting. It has surely been playing literally everywhere be it clubs, coffee shops, cabs, neighbor’s speakers, TV, radios, like everywhere. You may see many EDM remixes of this song, dhol version, piano version, acoustic version, tabla version but I’m telling you, the original track is the best among all!

What his Exclusive interview has to say!

