Noah Centineo’s Top 5 Most Adorable Moments

Noah Centineo can do NO wrong!! He is cute, nice, and talented in every way. Jana Rosenberg and Gabi Conti are rounding out Noah’s top 5 most adorable, smile worthy moments. Noah fans.. let us know if you agree!
Justin Bieber’s CRAZIEST Fashion Moments & New Clothing Line!!
Justin Bieber is not one to do things by the book. And you can tell that just by looking at his outfits. From casual to classic to obscure facial hair, he’s undoubtedly a man of many looks. He’s even got his own clothing line, Drew House, so you can dress like him too. And guess what – the clothing line sold out moments after it was released. Let’s take a look at how this fashion icon is doing things like no one else. These are Justin Bieber’s most outrageous outfits
Ariana Grande’s Huge Tattoo Mistake!
Ariana Grande has had a busy few months. There was the release of her record breaking song, “Thank U, Next”, which was the first single off her upcoming album. But – queen Ari wasn’t done yet! She then released “Imagine” and “7 rings”, both hits that left us wanting a friend like Ari. And we all know that Ariana loves celebrating milestones with new tattoos so it’s no surprise that she got tatted to celebrate the release of her new song, “7 rings”! Ari loves Japanese culture, and even included it in the music video for “7 Rings”! So what’s the most logical thing to do? She fused the song and her love for the culture into a tattoo… obviously. Unfortunately, Twitter discovered her “7 Rings” tattoo actually…did not say 7 rings. It was spelled incorrectly and when translated, it said “small, charcoal grill.” OOPS!
Noah Centineo Tops Our List of HOTTEST Guys!!
These are the biggest heart throbs right now. You’re watching Hot on Hollywire. We can’t get enough of them, and any show is a little better when they’re in them. Let’s take a look at the biggest heart throbs of the moment right now.