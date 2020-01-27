Noah Centineo’s Top 5 Most Adorable Moments

Ariana Grande has had a busy few months. There was the release of her record breaking song, “Thank U, Next”, which was the first single off her upcoming album. But – queen Ari wasn’t done yet! She then released “Imagine” and “7 rings”, both hits that left us wanting a friend like Ari. And we all know that Ariana loves celebrating milestones with new tattoos so it’s no surprise that she got tatted to celebrate the release of her new song, “7 rings”! Ari loves Japanese culture, and even included it in the music video for “7 Rings”! So what’s the most logical thing to do? She fused the song and her love for the culture into a tattoo… obviously. Unfortunately, Twitter discovered her “7 Rings” tattoo actually…did not say 7 rings. It was spelled incorrectly and when translated, it said “small, charcoal grill.” OOPS!