CELEBRITY HOT ON HOLLYWIRE NEWS

Riverdale Stars KJ Apa and Cole Sprouse Admit Why They Want The Show To Continue

Riverdale is officially coming back for season 5!! However, we and the fans have A LOT of questions after season 4. The cast are all seniors in high school and it seems all the villains are slayed. So what is next for kids of Riverdale High? KJ Apa, Cole Sprouse, Lili Reinhart and Camila Mendes all admit they want the show to continue beyond season 5. Gabi Conti and Tony Moras have the details you Riverdale fans need to know on Hollywire News.

Post Views: 3

Subscribe to receive the most popular celebrity interviews 

Scroll to top