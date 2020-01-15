CELEBRITY HOT ON HOLLYWIRE NEWS

Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber Dinner Date Drama!!

Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber went to dinner at the SAME restaurant on the SAME night. Plus, this wasn’t just any other Friday night. This night, Selena was celebrating the release of her new album “Rare”. Not only is the run-in between the two Justin Bieber lovers awkward, it is raising some serious questions. Selena fans took to social media to shade Hailey for trying to outshine Selena on her big night. Selena is now setting the record straight.

Post Views: 7

Subscribe to receive the most popular celebrity interviews 

Scroll to top