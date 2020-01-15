Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber Dinner Date Drama!!

Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber went to dinner at the SAME restaurant on the SAME night. Plus, this wasn’t just any other Friday night. This night, Selena was celebrating the release of her new album “Rare”. Not only is the run-in between the two Justin Bieber lovers awkward, it is raising some serious questions. Selena fans took to social media to shade Hailey for trying to outshine Selena on her big night. Selena is now setting the record straight.
You Might also like
-
Kylie Jenner’s 21st Birthday Continues!
The night started with outfit number 1, a black strapless top and pants. Her friends surprised her with a cake that had a picture of her and Stormi on the top. Later, Kylie changed into outfit number 2, a vintage Gucci, nude dress with black sparkling crystals all over. The group then hit the club and of course took to instagram and snapchat to post about their fun night in the club and dancing to Drake’s “Nice For What.” Travis Scott performed at the Marquee nightclub at the Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas and also celebrated his album Astroworld debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. Kylie watched the show from a VIP table with a group of friends. Jordan and Stassi were just a couple of friends in attendance.
-
Hailey Baldwin Showing Off Justin Bieber’s Engagement Ring!
Hailey Baldwin recently graced the September cover of Vogue Mexico, but all eyes were on the huge engagement ring that adorned her ring finger! The 21 year old model looked happy and in love in her campaign which was published right after her very public displays of affection towards hubby-to-be, Justin Bieber. The engagement ring that stole the spotlight is rumored to be over 7 carats and $250,000! It’s said that Justin knew this was the ring for Hailey, claiming he “saw her face in the diamond” while viewing it at the jewelry store Solow&Co. in New York. Justin Bieber not only bought his fiancee a huge engagement ring but recently bought a $5 million dollar mansion in his hometown of Ontario, Canada, for him and Hailey to settle down in. Hailey and Justin visited their 9,000 sq. ft. home earlier this month and she even snapped a cute pic of them cuddling lakeside.
-
Australians in Film Awards
Australian’s have been lighting up the screens of blockbuster films for years. This year at the 8th annual AiF Awards Gala and Benefit Dinner, five very special and talented Australian actors are recognized. The annual star-studded Awards Gala and Benefit Dinner celebrates the achievements of Australian entertainment professionals and supports the foundation’s mission to usher Australian filmmakers into the international market and provide educational and career development programs.Naomi Watts, Ruby Rose, Sarah Snook, Dacre Montgomery and Rachel Perkins are this years award winners. This star-studded event included other actors like Vin Diesel, Jason Clarke, Eddie Perfect and more. Vin Diesel presented Ruby Rose with the Create NSW Annette Kellerman Award. The two are co-stars together in the movie xXx: The Return of Xander Cage. The Screen Australia Breakthrough Award goes to Successions Sarah Snook and Stranger Things star Dacre Montgomery. Australian director Rachel Perkins wins the Animal Logic Entertainment Illuminate Award. The final award of the evening goes to Naomi Watts. The actress receives the Orry-Kelly Award for several accolades throughout her career. Other presenters at this special event? Producer Al Ruddy, director Phillip Noyce, Roadshow Studios president Lynne Benzie, and actress Isla Fisher. Everyone looked spectacular and it was a beautiful evening filled with charity, talent and of course, some of Australia’s finest.