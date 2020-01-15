Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber Dinner Date Drama!!

Australian’s have been lighting up the screens of blockbuster films for years. This year at the 8th annual AiF Awards Gala and Benefit Dinner, five very special and talented Australian actors are recognized. The annual star-studded Awards Gala and Benefit Dinner celebrates the achievements of Australian entertainment professionals and supports the foundation’s mission to usher Australian filmmakers into the international market and provide educational and career development programs.Naomi Watts, Ruby Rose, Sarah Snook, Dacre Montgomery and Rachel Perkins are this years award winners. This star-studded event included other actors like Vin Diesel, Jason Clarke, Eddie Perfect and more. Vin Diesel presented Ruby Rose with the Create NSW Annette Kellerman Award. The two are co-stars together in the movie xXx: The Return of Xander Cage. The Screen Australia Breakthrough Award goes to Successions Sarah Snook and Stranger Things star Dacre Montgomery. Australian director Rachel Perkins wins the Animal Logic Entertainment Illuminate Award. The final award of the evening goes to Naomi Watts. The actress receives the Orry-Kelly Award for several accolades throughout her career. Other presenters at this special event? Producer Al Ruddy, director Phillip Noyce, Roadshow Studios president Lynne Benzie, and actress Isla Fisher. Everyone looked spectacular and it was a beautiful evening filled with charity, talent and of course, some of Australia’s finest.