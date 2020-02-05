Selena Gomez Emotionally Abused By Justin Bieber

The activities of Hollywood Celebrities on Social media give out hints of “what is on their mind?”. Whom posts they are commenting on? What could their comments mean? We have a list of latest hooks that were caused by the social media moments of some popular celebrities. Follow this post till the end!

Loved Riverdale? Or let’s ask it this way – Loved Bughead?

Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse’s Instagram moves show up cute inclinations that they are dating each other. Remember the time when Lili updated her IG story with moments she and Cole were watching eclipse? Also, the time when she wrote a “happy birthday” post that was captioned something like this – “It seems as if the world would still be a stranger to me, if not for you. I’m so thankful that our paths intertwined to form this beautiful adventure…Happy birthday, my love.”

It doesn’t end here! Latest Hollywood’s celebrity news captures Cole as well commenting on Lili’s Instagram posts many times. Here is the complete story!

Things are likewise even for many other celebrities who took themselves to put thirsty comments on their boo’s sexy snaps. Ben Simmons tops this list. He has been caught up commenting on model and Television star Kendall Jenner IG post where she is wearing a bikini.

And Ben’s comment looked like “Come here”… Lili let us know that Ben is her man!

Raise your hand if you love – Camila and Charles – together! Earlier Camila confirmed their relationship on IG by posting an adorable picture. And till date, they keep posting thirsty comments on each other's posts. Justin Bieber also makes our thirsty celebrity comments on social media list!