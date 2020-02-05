CELEBRITY 24/7 NEWS NEWS

Selena Gomez Emotionally Abused By Justin Bieber

Selena Gomez is getting candid about her past relationship with Justin Bieber. She talks about a lot of this in her new album “Rare”. Many fans are pointing out different lyrics from different songs. Selena has said this is a very honest and vulnerable project for her. Get the whole story right here on Hot on Hollywire.

