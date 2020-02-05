Selena Gomez Emotionally Abused By Justin Bieber

Selena Gomez is getting candid about her past relationship with Justin Bieber. She talks about a lot of this in her new album “Rare”. Many fans are pointing out different lyrics from different songs. Selena has said this is a very honest and vulnerable project for her. Get the whole story right here on Hot on Hollywire.
You Might also like
-
Harry Styles Has A Doppelganger!
Harry Styles stans! There is a Harry Styles look-alike in the world and whoever he is, is breaking the internet. One Harry Styles fan caught glimpse of this look-alike in a Starbucks drive-through. Was it actually Harry Styles or really just his doppelganger?! Jana Rosenberg and Gabi Conti are filling you in!
-
Asher Angel’s “One Thought Away” Music Video Ft. Wiz Khalifa
Airplanes, fancy cars, and most importantly: Asher Angel’s moves. The music video for “One Thought Away” was everything fans could want and more, Annie LeBlanc included. The video kicks off with Asher distraught about missing his girl. Fortunately, Wiz Khalifa steps in to the rescue! As if we didn’t already think Asher was cool enough, yes Wiz Khalifa is in his music video. Asher shows off his Timberlake-esque dance moves in the airport runway while Wiz Khalifa hangs out in the private jet. And more, shots of Asher and Annie looking cute as ever make every girl wish she was Annie. The video has over 1 million views and counting. This video is here to prove that Asher has got the charm, the voice, AND the moves. Asher Angel is going to be a household name very soon. He’s multitalented, has a massive fan base that keeps getting bigger, and did we mention he has a music video with Wiz Khalifa?! If you haven’t already, go watch Asher’s swoon worthy new music video.
-
Latest Hollywood’s Celebrity News about Social Media Moments of Famous Hollywood Celebs
The activities of Hollywood Celebrities on Social media give out hints of “what is on their mind?”. Whom posts they are commenting on? What could their comments mean? We have a list of latest hooks that were caused by the social media moments of some popular celebrities. Follow this post till the end!
Loved Riverdale? Or let’s ask it this way – Loved Bughead?
Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse’s Instagram moves show up cute inclinations that they are dating each other. Remember the time when Lili updated her IG story with moments she and Cole were watching eclipse? Also, the time when she wrote a “happy birthday” post that was captioned something like this – “It seems as if the world would still be a stranger to me, if not for you. I’m so thankful that our paths intertwined to form this beautiful adventure…Happy birthday, my love.”
It doesn’t end here! Latest Hollywood’s celebrity news captures Cole as well commenting on Lili’s Instagram posts many times. Here is the complete story!
Things are likewise even for many other celebrities who took themselves to put thirsty comments on their boo’s sexy snaps. Ben Simmons tops this list. He has been caught up commenting on model and Television star Kendall Jenner IG post where she is wearing a bikini.
And Ben’s comment looked like “Come here”… Lili let us know that Ben is her man!
Raise your hand if you love – Camila and Charles – together! Earlier Camila confirmed their relationship on IG by posting an adorable picture. And till date, they keep posting thirsty comments on each other’s posts. Justin Bieber also makes our thirsty celebrity comments on social media list! Don’t miss the fun, click here for full details!Post Views: 315