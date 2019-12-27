Selena Gomez Is Looking For These 5 Things In Her Next Lover!

Selena Gomez is single and ready to mingle! BUT she has some very specific qualifications you need to know in order to date her. Jana Rosenberg and Tony Moras are giving you the 5 necessities Selena is looking for in her next beau. Listen up!
Demi Lovato Transported to the HOSPITAL for a HEROIN OVERDOSE.
Demi Lovato may have been spotted with G-Eazy this Saturday! After 6 years of sobriety, she famously relapsed… She expressed the latter in her song ‘sober.’ Watch the video and images for evidence. What are your thoughts on this? Could you see Demi and G-Eazy being an item?
Kendall Jenner Reacts To New Show With Her “Twin Brother” Kirby Jenner
There is a new Jenner in town… and supposedly its Kendall Jenner’s “fraternal” twin brother Kirby Jenner. Kirby has been photoshopping himself into Kendall’s iconic Instagram photos for years but NOW, he is finally getting the attention he deserves – a reality show. The release date and more details of the show are soon to come, but rumors are swirling that majority of the Kardashian-Jenner clan. Watch the full episode for all the deats!
Millie Bobby Brown In TEARS During Instagram Story About End Of Stranger Things Season 3
Taking to Instagram, Millie Bobby Brown let us know how sad she is about not getting to spend every day with her Stranger Things family anymore. In an Instagram story she wrote quote, ‘Last day of shooting for Stranger things 3” as she rode in a car towards the set looking quite sad. Stranger Things has been a standout show since it’s debut and we all love the cast, it’s no wonder why she would be in tears. But, while Millie’s sad the filming has come to a close, we’re excited because that means we have new Netflix content to binge watch coming soon. Still though, Millie is so sweet and we love seeing how much she values making this show for us all! She also added to the video saying quote, “I will cry all day fyi.” Then she shouted out some of her cast mates telling Sadie Sink quote, “I can’t say goodbye” and to Noah Schnapp she said quote, “This is not ok.”