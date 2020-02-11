Selena Gomez ‘Rare Beauty’: 4 Things We Know

Selena Gomez is launching a beauty line! ‘Rare Beauty’ is coming to a Sephora near you very soon. Jana Rosenberg and Gabi Conti have all the details!
Millie Bobby Brown Attacked for Growing Up Too Fast
Millie Bobby Brown gained some haters at the SAG Awards. She wore a beautiful white blazer/pant combination on the red carpet. A lot of critics felt like the look was much too mature for the young star. What do you guys think? Did Millie Bobby Brown rock this red carpet or was this look a little much for her? Jana Roseberg and Gabi Conti are weighing in on this controversy right here on Hot on Hollywire.
Billie Eilish Leaves Shawn Mendes Text To Her On Read!!
Billie Eilish had the most successful year in the history of any 17-year-old in the music industry. Jana Rosenberg and Tony Moras are breaking down her top 5 moments of the year. Some you may know about, some you may not. One of those being that Shawn Mendes did NOT get a response from Billie via text message. OUCH! See what else Jana and Tony are breaking down from the epic year of Billie Eilish’s rise to stardom and success. Plus, see what is coming for her in the following year!
Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds’ Daughter Sings at Taylor Swift’s Concert!?
Just this past Saturday Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds attended one of Taylor Swift’s Reputation concerts. Even though they left their kids at home, the voice of their 3 year old daughter’s James, was blasted through the speakers! James voice is heard during the intro to Taylor Swift’s song “Gorgeous,” where a recording of her voice saying gorgeous starts off the song!