Camila Cabello Cuts All Her Hair Off?!

Camila Cabello is rocking a new bob! Is this short hairstyle her new thing? Her latest Instagram photos are giving fans a lot of questions. Jana Rosenberg and Gabi Conti have all the details.
You Might also like
-
Kim Kardashian’s Ridiculously Expensive Engagement Ring Tops Our List!!
What’s the most you’ve ever spent on an ring? Chances are, it’s less than the ones we’re about to talk about. Who’s got the biggest stone, the most blinged out band? Whoever said that love don’t cost a thing… well I think this list is about to prove them wrong. Cause these babies aren’t cheap. Here’s a list of the top 5 most extravagant celebrity engagement rings… and no, there are none on the list under $1 million dollars.
-
Super Talented – Ed Sheeran
Ed Sheeran is a famous English singer, songwriter and guitarist! He also writes and produces songs which are his own and created his label. Sheeran is recognized for doing pop music. He was born in Halifax, West Yorkshire. Inspite of his popularity and fame, Ed Sheeran has been spotted smoking several times.
On December 7, 2017, Sheeran was appointed as a member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire for his services to music and charity. After receiving honor from Prince Charles, Sheeran gushed about the occasion, but also noted it was bittersweet.Also couple of weeks later Sheeran announced that he had celebrated another momentous occasion by getting engaged to girlfriend Cherry Seaborn just before the new year.In August, he revealed that the two had secretly gotten married since then, telling the surprised interviewer that he’s never “too public” about such personal things.
His song “Shape of You” set the world on Fire!
“Shape of You” is surely a rhythmic and poppy song with catchy lyrics and Ed’s vocals are the reason for getting famous! Whenever one listen to the song, it blows your mind and you knock off your feet. This song just got stuck in the minds of the people; you just can’t help and sing this song along with Ed. Also, it’s an official video which is pretty interesting. It has surely been playing literally everywhere be it clubs, coffee shops, cabs, neighbor’s speakers, TV, radios, like everywhere. You may see many EDM remixes of this song, dhol version, piano version, acoustic version, tabla version but I’m telling you, the original track is the best among all!
What his Exclusive interview has to say!
He confirms Demi Lovato Collab & Dances on Red Carpet! Check more about this collaboration only at Hollywire!!!Post Views: 580
-
Why People Love Miley Cyrus? – Discover Latest Hollywood’s Celebrity News!
If you are a kind of person who has always been astounded with outrageous moves of Miley Cyrus, this post gonna change your mind. Miley Cyrus might be someone who gets criticised by her haters but there are plentiful amazing reasons that you will love her for. This latest Hollywood’s celebrity news is a true hook – read on!
Let’s begin with a special message for Miley Cyrus – “I love you because you are not afraid to be who you want to be! You inspire me everyday!” It’s from one of her million fans and it truly illustrates what sort of person Miley is.
What makes Miley most lovable among her fans is her courage to stay true to herself. With an I-don’t-give-a-f*** attitude, she has continued her journey of life and she seems to enjoy it a lot.
With this spirit and attitude, she keeps encouraging the teens to focus on their positive self-image and learn to appreciate their true self.
Well, there is also something charmingly beautiful about her – her voice!
Get yourself free some day to listen to the magical voice of Miley Cyrus. Her choreographic skills may not be so good but she has got a lovely voice.
When you see her hairy armpits, crazy and outlandish outfits and, questionable behaviour, you might give up understanding what she is up to. But let’s turn the angle to a different direction to see how wonderful Miley is as a person.
Some vulnerable issues such as At Risk-Youth and LGBTQ have always exerted a strong influence on her. She openly concerns herself with these sensitive issues. Moreover, with lots of guts and boldness, she is always ready to voice and support other celebrities instead of putting them down.
One more surprising thing about Miley is her charitable nature and actions to which she has been committed to since she was a child. She has supported organisations like Red Cross, Get Ur Good On, and The Trevor Project. Additionally, she is popularly known for founding her own organisation called The Happy Hippie Foundation.
So, there is a kind, compassionate and confident side to the seemingly awkward personality of Miley Cyrus. But, you have to believe that media avalanche of love and criticism for her is also because she is really admirable.Post Views: 644