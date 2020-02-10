Tana Mongeau Goes Home With Jake Paul In Miami

Tana Mongeau and Jake Paul are officially no longer together. Yet, it’s looking like the two are still wanting to be together via Tana’s social media. The two hit the town in Miami on Super Bowl weekend together. Jana Rosenberg and Gabi Conti are filling you in on everything we know about this post-split romance right here on Hot on Hollywire.
You Might also like
-
‘Riverdale’ Camila Mendes and Charles Melton Call It Quits!
‘Riverdale’ Camila Mendes and Charles Mendes have called it quits a little after a year of dating. Jana Rosenberg and Tony Moras are giving you all the deets on this episode of Hollywire News.The two stars met on set of the CW’s hit show ‘Riverdale’ and fans have ADORED their relationship since the day it started. However, it seems at though shortly after celebrating one year together, the two split romantically. As we could imagine, this may make the work place a bit difficult as the two on on set of the show together quite often. Sources, though, are saying otherwise. The two are keeping it professional and not letting their breakup get in the way of their jobs. Watch this full episode of Hollywire News to get the entire scoop.
-
TWENTY ONE PILOTS Are Returning to the Music Industry !!
CALLING ALL TWENTY ONE PILOTS FANS! They might be making a HUGE comeback! Who else is excited here?
-
Vanessa Hudgens’ 5 Post-Breakup Thirst Traps
Vanessa Hudgens and now single and not afraid to show it! She has been posting photos to her instagram multiple times a day. BUT, these are not just any Instagram photos – these are some serious THIRST TRAPS! We have to say… we are here for it! But we wonder, was her breakup with Austin Butler not as amicable as they make it seem? Jana Rosenberg and Gabi Conti are weighing in right here on Hot on Hollywire.