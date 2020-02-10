CELEBRITY 24/7 NEWS NEWS

Tana Mongeau Goes Home With Jake Paul In Miami

Tana Mongeau and Jake Paul are officially no longer together. Yet, it’s looking like the two are still wanting to be together via Tana’s social media. The two hit the town in Miami on Super Bowl weekend together. Jana Rosenberg and Gabi Conti are filling you in on everything we know about this post-split romance right here on Hot on Hollywire.

