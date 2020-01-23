CELEBRITY HOT ON HOLLYWIRE NEWS

Taylor Swift Kicks Justin Bieber Out Of Her Gym!

Taylor Swift scheduled a workout at the same gym Justin Bieber was working out in. However, she was not having his company!! In fact, she wasn’t having anyone’s company. Upon Taylor’s arrival to the Dog Pound in West Hollywood, she had plans to have the entire gym to herself. Justin did not want to leave until he finished his workout. Get all of this TEA right here on Hot On Hollywire!

