Taylor Swift Kicks Justin Bieber Out Of Her Gym!

Taylor Swift scheduled a workout at the same gym Justin Bieber was working out in. However, she was not having his company!! In fact, she wasn’t having anyone’s company. Upon Taylor’s arrival to the Dog Pound in West Hollywood, she had plans to have the entire gym to herself. Justin did not want to leave until he finished his workout. Get all of this TEA right here on Hot On Hollywire!
Nicki Minaj & Ariana Grande SQUASH rumors!!
Just yesterday after Nicki Minaj announced that she was delaying “Queen,” her first album in four years, one MORE week!! Which was originally set to drop July 15th. Many noticed that the new release is the exact date as Ariana Grande’s album “Sweetener.” Nicki also clarified that her only reason for once more delaying her album was to have time to get the rights to sample of Tracy Chapman in one of her songs.
Miley Cyrus Gives Cody Simpson A Very PERSONAL Birthday Gift!
Miley Cyrus is celebrating boyfriend Cody Simpson in the sweetest way! Miley could not be with Cody on his birthday due work schedule conflicts. However, she sent him a couple very thoughtful gifts regardless of Cody being across the word for a runway show. We are breaking down their relationship, their cutest moments and these thoughtful gifts from Miley right here on Hollywire News.
Justin Bieber Is Battling Lyme Disease and Revealing Details In New Project
Justin Bieber has been battling Lyme disease! JB came out with the news on his Instagram page via TMZ and is explaining to fans what he has been going through since taking a break from music. He will talk more candidly about his battle with Lyme disease in his docuseries “Justin Bieber: Seasons” coming out in later January. Until then, he is letting fans know that he is feeling better than ever and is excited to release a brand new album, as well as hit the road for an upcoming tour this year. Jana Rosenberg and Tony Moras have the full story right here on Hollywire.