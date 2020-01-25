CELEBRITY HOT ON HOLLYWIRE NEWS

Taylor Swift ‘Miss Americana’ Drama!

Taylor Swift has a new documentary coming to Netflix! ‘Miss Americana’ will give fans a raw and emotionally revealing look inside Swift’s pop star life. The documentary takes place during a really transformational time in her life. Fans will be getting an inside look at everything that has gone down in T-Swift’s life behind the scenes, PLUS the drama that went down between herself, Scooter Braun and Big Machine Records. Jana Rosenberg and Gabi Conti have all the details.

