Taylor Swift ‘Miss Americana’ Drama!

Taylor Swift has a new documentary coming to Netflix! ‘Miss Americana’ will give fans a raw and emotionally revealing look inside Swift’s pop star life. The documentary takes place during a really transformational time in her life. Fans will be getting an inside look at everything that has gone down in T-Swift’s life behind the scenes, PLUS the drama that went down between herself, Scooter Braun and Big Machine Records. Jana Rosenberg and Gabi Conti have all the details.
On the season 15 premiere of Keeping Up With The Kardashian’s, Scott Disick is put in the hot seat about his relationship with Sofia Richie. He comes clean and says its new and different, but good for him. Khloe Kardashian also questions his relationship with Kourtney Kardashian. Kim Kardashian confronts him about her age, saying she is closer to Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner’s age.
“The person who follows the crowd will usually go no further than the crowd”-suits best to STEVE AUKI
“Everyone who wanders is not lost.” Life of Steve Auki’s defines it all!
DJ Steve Aoki formed his brand around raucous live sets, high-profile remixes and collaborations, and his Indie label, Dim Mak Records.Steve received an official debut album, named as “Wonderland”, received a Grammy nomination for Best Dance/Electronic Album in 2013, while subsequent releases remained a steady presence .
The Dim Mak founder and polarising DJ , Cake and Criticism…!
Steve Aoki sets are specially designed to get caked up! If you’ve been to one of his shows, it’s likely you’ve seen someone get a cake straight to the face. And if you’re really lucky, it’s happened to you!
The concert of Steve Aoki isn’t just throwing average baked goods out into the crowd — that sh**t is surely gourmet! Evidently the world renowned producer has a team of culinary experts who craft his cakes to smashing perfection. They dedicatedly bake the cakes to an ideal consistency, all the better to smash with!
Aoki have a special team of cake makers that travel the world with him getting the consistency just right — surely the desired effect is explosive rather than edible!LOL..
“No Pain, No Gain…!” He never had fast success. That’s something younger artists must learn from him.There is no such thing as fast success or some sudden moment when everything shifts from night to day. You have to put in the work and you have to grind,like Steve. “I am also the part of same cycle everyone else is. This makes resilience such an important skill set, because you can only learn through experience. So, being self-made is in your head and the way you tackle life daily.”He said once.Post Views: 694
A tough Met Gala theme to pull off, but Rihanna, Frances McDormand, Katy Perry and Lena Waithe KILLED IT! All on Hot on Hollywire!