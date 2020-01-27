Taylor Swift Reveals Mom Has A Brain Tumor

Sad news for the Swift family. Taylor’s mom has is now battling a brain tumor shortly after fighting a battle with breast cancer. Taylor announced her Lover tour will no longer be a full run. Only certain dates will still be played. Jana Rosenberg and Gabi Conti have all those details and more on Hot on Hollywire.
DEETS on Ariana Grande & MTV Video Music Awards!!
MTV announced Thursday that Ariana Grande, Shawn Mendez, Logic with Ryan Tedder will be performing live at the Radio City Music Hall on Monday August 20th. This will be the first time that Ariana will perform her song God Is A Women, from her Sweetener album, live for an audience! Ariana has received 8 nominated for Video of the year for “No Tears Left to Cry.” Fans are hoping that Pete Davidson will attend the award show with his fianceé, if he does, this will be their first official appearance – – and red carpet together since the engagement. Shawn Mendes is nominated for best pop music video and Jennifer Lopez will be receiving the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award. Cardi B and The Carters are in the lead with 10 nominations a piece, including video, song and artist of the year. Childish Gambino and Drake each have seven, Bruno Mars has six, Camila Cabello has five, and Ed Sheeran, Khalid and Young Thug have each earned four.
“The person who follows the crowd will usually go no further than the crowd”-suits best to STEVE AUKI
“Everyone who wanders is not lost.” Life of Steve Auki’s defines it all!
DJ Steve Aoki formed his brand around raucous live sets, high-profile remixes and collaborations, and his Indie label, Dim Mak Records.Steve received an official debut album, named as “Wonderland”, received a Grammy nomination for Best Dance/Electronic Album in 2013, while subsequent releases remained a steady presence .
The Dim Mak founder and polarising DJ , Cake and Criticism…!
Steve Aoki sets are specially designed to get caked up! If you’ve been to one of his shows, it’s likely you’ve seen someone get a cake straight to the face. And if you’re really lucky, it’s happened to you!
The concert of Steve Aoki isn’t just throwing average baked goods out into the crowd — that sh**t is surely gourmet! Evidently the world renowned producer has a team of culinary experts who craft his cakes to smashing perfection. They dedicatedly bake the cakes to an ideal consistency, all the better to smash with!
Aoki have a special team of cake makers that travel the world with him getting the consistency just right — surely the desired effect is explosive rather than edible!LOL..
“No Pain, No Gain…!” He never had fast success. That’s something younger artists must learn from him.There is no such thing as fast success or some sudden moment when everything shifts from night to day. You have to put in the work and you have to grind,like Steve. “I am also the part of same cycle everyone else is. This makes resilience such an important skill set, because you can only learn through experience. So, being self-made is in your head and the way you tackle life daily.”He said once.Post Views: 695
Millie Bobby Brown
We have all the TEA on “Stranger Things” Millie Bobby Brown’s new relationship with Romeo Beckham. Yep… you heard right. Baby Beckham and Eleven! And let me tell you guys – the tea is boiling hot! Also, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are one of the hottest couples in Hollywood right now, and have everyone else’s attention as well as the medias. But how does this couple deal with rumors and false reports of them splitting up? By showing us they love each other even more!
You know her from songs like “Girlfriend” and “Sk8er boi” but did you know that this 2000’s teen icon, Avril Lavigne has a clone?!? This conspiracy claims that Lavigne put away all the glitz and glamour a few years after her music released, and she was getting tired of the public appearances and events. We’re getting closer and closer to inhabiting Mars, but we wouldn’t be anywhere without CEO Elon Musk. He has invented Tesla, SpaceX and has recently dropped a fire track?? Yes you heard us right, Elon Musk just released a new single on soundcloud which has us all scratching our heads like monkeys.