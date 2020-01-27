Taylor Swift Reveals Mom Has A Brain Tumor

“Everyone who wanders is not lost.” Life of Steve Auki’s defines it all!

DJ Steve Aoki formed his brand around raucous live sets, high-profile remixes and collaborations, and his Indie label, Dim Mak Records.Steve received an official debut album, named as “Wonderland”, received a Grammy nomination for Best Dance/Electronic Album in 2013, while subsequent releases remained a steady presence .

The Dim Mak founder and polarising DJ , Cake and Criticism…!

Steve Aoki sets are specially designed to get caked up! If you’ve been to one of his shows, it’s likely you’ve seen someone get a cake straight to the face. And if you’re really lucky, it’s happened to you!

The concert of Steve Aoki isn’t just throwing average baked goods out into the crowd — that sh**t is surely gourmet! Evidently the world renowned producer has a team of culinary experts who craft his cakes to smashing perfection. They dedicatedly bake the cakes to an ideal consistency, all the better to smash with!

Aoki have a special team of cake makers that travel the world with him getting the consistency just right — surely the desired effect is explosive rather than edible!LOL..

“No Pain, No Gain…!” He never had fast success. That’s something younger artists must learn from him.There is no such thing as fast success or some sudden moment when everything shifts from night to day. You have to put in the work and you have to grind,like Steve. “I am also the part of same cycle everyone else is. This makes resilience such an important skill set, because you can only learn through experience. So, being self-made is in your head and the way you tackle life daily.”He said once.