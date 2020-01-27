CELEBRITY HOT ON HOLLYWIRE NEWS

Taylor Swift Reveals Mom Has A Brain Tumor

Sad news for the Swift family. Taylor’s mom has is now battling a brain tumor shortly after fighting a battle with breast cancer. Taylor announced her Lover tour will no longer be a full run. Only certain dates will still be played. Jana Rosenberg and Gabi Conti have all those details and more on Hot on Hollywire.

