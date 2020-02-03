Taylor Swift Reveals She Has An Eating Disorder

Taylor Swift is going public about her struggles with body image and food. The pop star is sharing news that maintaining a specific body image in the public eye is a major problem. Jana Rosenberg and Gabi Conti have all the details right here on Hot on Hollywire.
You Might also like
-
DEETS on Ariana Grande & MTV Video Music Awards!!
MTV announced Thursday that Ariana Grande, Shawn Mendez, Logic with Ryan Tedder will be performing live at the Radio City Music Hall on Monday August 20th. This will be the first time that Ariana will perform her song God Is A Women, from her Sweetener album, live for an audience! Ariana has received 8 nominated for Video of the year for “No Tears Left to Cry.” Fans are hoping that Pete Davidson will attend the award show with his fianceé, if he does, this will be their first official appearance – – and red carpet together since the engagement. Shawn Mendes is nominated for best pop music video and Jennifer Lopez will be receiving the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award. Cardi B and The Carters are in the lead with 10 nominations a piece, including video, song and artist of the year. Childish Gambino and Drake each have seven, Bruno Mars has six, Camila Cabello has five, and Ed Sheeran, Khalid and Young Thug have each earned four.
-
The RIVERDALE CAST Teases Season 3!
Riverdale Cast premiered their first Season 3 Teaser at Comicon! And they share a LOT of information of what we can expect to see on Riverdale’s season 3! We are finally getting more information on the third season, which is getting us so excited that we can hardly wait till its premiere on October!
-
Major Lazer at Encore Beach Club
There are 3 things that make the perfect pool day. Good weather, Good music, Good company. I now consider myself an expert as I got to witness the greatest pool party to date. Encore Beach Club in Las Vegas is the ultimate playground for young adults. Not only is Encore world renown, but it can hang with the nightlife in Vegas. It is one of the most iconic places to have a good time with your friends until the sun goes down. To top off this prime location, I had the ultimate pleasure of witnessing the greatest blessing to my ears, Diplo and Major Lazer. Diplo is one of the best DJ’s in the world and has become a household name in EDM music. No need to feel left out, he has just extended his residency at Encore for another 2 years. Accompanying him was Major Lazer. Major Lazer consists of 3 people including Diplo, Walshy Fire, and Ape Drums. Coming together, this trio is unstoppable.
The pool party opened with their new song, Que Calor. Not only was the weather hot, but this song really brought the heat. It was the perfect way to kick off the set. This fresh beat added a Bahamian twang and a spicy twist to EDM. The energy in the crowd was unmatched when this song started to play. The electric set continued and was not a disappointmnet. It filled the entire party with good vibes while also being lit AF. Overall it was the most perfect closing to summer. As the fall and winter sets in, I’m definitely going to keep in mind this tropical place in mind to escape to when I’m in need of a hot getaway.