Taylor Swift’s Real Reason For Keeping Joe Alwyn Private

Taylor Swift’s documentary “Miss Americana” is finally out! Jana Rosenberg and Gabi Conti are going over 5 things in the documentary that absolutely left us SHOOK. Especially the part where we get an inside look at her relationship with actor Joe Alwyn. In case some of you T. Swift fans have not seen the documentary just yet, forewarning: spoiler alert!

