Tik Tok’s Charli D’Amelio and Chase Hudson’s Baecation!!

Things are heating up with Charlie D’Amelio and Chase Hudson! And not just on Tik Tok but IRL!! The two got caught action kissing on New Years Eve and now they are on vacation together in Hawaii. Charlie even has the word “bae” in one of her Instagram captions on a photo of the two of them. What does this mean?! Are these two finally IG official? Get all of this Tik Tok couple’s tea right here on Hot on Hollywire.

