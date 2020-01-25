Tik Tok’s Charli D’Amelio and Chase Hudson’s Baecation!!

Surprisingly, Demi Lovato deleted her Twitter account after she was backlashed by a lot of people over a controversy emerged from her post. Actually, an avalanche of criticism came to her when she wrote on the social media, “So far 21 Savage memes have been my favorite part of the Super Bowl.”

Her post seemingly was taken as a deliberate move to mock on the deportation issue that rapper 21 Savage faced earlier in the same day.

Reportedly, the rapper is said to enter the country illegally in 2005 and even stayed after his non-immigrant visa got expired a year later. Let us tell you that the rapper is a British national and this whole issue was the reason that the news about his arrest went viral on social media.

People took Demi’s reference to the rapper extremely negatively and slammed her with comments on her recent drug addiction struggle. Some of them even referred to her reported overdose issue.

Demi responded to the outrageous references, “F**k Twitter. This is why I don’t tweet anymore,” she wrote, adding, “If you’re gonna come at me for making a joke, try coming at me with something original not involving drugs.”

She came up to defend herself and said she was just refering to the memes about 21 Savage being secretly British.

The rapper Wale and Offset were also among those who offended Demi Lovato.

No longer was the storm of criticism thrown at her than Demi reacted by deactivating her Twitter account.

But she decided to confront her haters when The Shade Room reported on Instagram that Lovato is getting called out by Wale.

She wrote, “Wale just salty I never replied to his desperate tweets years ago.”

Here is what Wale replies, “Still ain’t gon disrespect you.. still praying for you Demi. Glad u seen my old tweets. Hopefully you seen the ones providing prayer and comfort when you were down. I don’t know people when they down. Go queen.” – A classy response? No?

Did she answer this? Yes! Let’s read, she added, “Yo @Wale, if you wanna talk then answer my DMs.”

She further revisits this entire story in an endeavour to stand up for herself by posting what she had posted earlier and what she got in return from folks.

“Wasn’t laughing at anyone getting deported. I know that’s not a joke… not have I EVER laughed at that. The meme I posted/was talking about was of him writing with a feather pen,” she adds. “Sorry if I offended anyone. But it’s no excuse to laugh at someone’s addiction let alone their OD.”

We see now Bebe Rexha has come forward in the support of Demi. She condemns her critics for attacking her on the note of her sobriety issues. “To all the people who talked shit to Demi, you’re F–KIN DISGUSTING. Attacking someone that is 6 months sober about her personal issues with drugs and mental health over a tweet is LOW,” she tweeted.