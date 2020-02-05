Vanessa Hudgens’ 5 Post-Breakup Thirst Traps

If you are a kind of person who has always been astounded with outrageous moves of Miley Cyrus, this post gonna change your mind. Miley Cyrus might be someone who gets criticised by her haters but there are plentiful amazing reasons that you will love her for. This latest Hollywood’s celebrity news is a true hook – read on!

Let’s begin with a special message for Miley Cyrus – “I love you because you are not afraid to be who you want to be! You inspire me everyday!” It’s from one of her million fans and it truly illustrates what sort of person Miley is.

What makes Miley most lovable among her fans is her courage to stay true to herself. With an I-don’t-give-a-f*** attitude, she has continued her journey of life and she seems to enjoy it a lot.

With this spirit and attitude, she keeps encouraging the teens to focus on their positive self-image and learn to appreciate their true self.

Well, there is also something charmingly beautiful about her – her voice!

Get yourself free some day to listen to the magical voice of Miley Cyrus. Her choreographic skills may not be so good but she has got a lovely voice.

When you see her hairy armpits, crazy and outlandish outfits and, questionable behaviour, you might give up understanding what she is up to. But let’s turn the angle to a different direction to see how wonderful Miley is as a person.

Some vulnerable issues such as At Risk-Youth and LGBTQ have always exerted a strong influence on her. She openly concerns herself with these sensitive issues. Moreover, with lots of guts and boldness, she is always ready to voice and support other celebrities instead of putting them down.

One more surprising thing about Miley is her charitable nature and actions to which she has been committed to since she was a child. She has supported organisations like Red Cross, Get Ur Good On, and The Trevor Project. Additionally, she is popularly known for founding her own organisation called The Happy Hippie Foundation.

So, there is a kind, compassionate and confident side to the seemingly awkward personality of Miley Cyrus. But, you have to believe that media avalanche of love and criticism for her is also because she is really admirable.