Vanessa Hudgens’ 5 Post-Breakup Thirst Traps

Vanessa Hudgens and now single and not afraid to show it! She has been posting photos to her instagram multiple times a day. BUT, these are not just any Instagram photos – these are some serious THIRST TRAPS! We have to say… we are here for it! But we wonder, was her breakup with Austin Butler not as amicable as they make it seem? Jana Rosenberg and Gabi Conti are weighing in right here on Hot on Hollywire.

