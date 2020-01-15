Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler BREAK UP After 9 Years Together!

Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler have officially broken up after 9 years of dating. These two stayed strong for almost a decade, but it seems like busy schedules and lots of time apart caused them to come to this sad decision. Jana Rosenberg and Gabi Conti have all the details that have surfaced so far. Stay tuned for more news on the breakup of two of our favorite celebs in Hollywood.
You Might also like
-
Selena Gomez just STOLE Beyoncé’s spot as queen!!
The pictures of Selena’s 26th birthday have stolen the spot of being the fastest user to get to 1 million likes on an Instagram from none other than Queen B, Beyoncé, herself! And it only took a whole 3 minutes for Selena’s pictures to reach a million! Even though Selena is the most followed person on instagram, Kylie Jenner may make up to 1 million dollars for a single Instagram post!
-
Miley Cyrus’ Most Iconic Looks Across The Decade!
Miley Cyrus, we grew up watching her as a Disney star, and she later came into our lives like a wrecking ball, and showed us how twerking’s really done. She’s a woman of many looks, and we’ve grown up with her and watched as she enters each new age of Miley, transitioning through different phases and trying new looks. We love that she’s not afraid to venture into new territories and when it comes to fashion, Miley Cyrus is quite the pioneer. She’s our favorite bad girl, sweet girl, rock star, and all of the above. Let’s run through our favorite Miley looks over the last decade.
-
5 Things That You Should Know About Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande is a famous actress who is famous for her character as Cat Valentine in the well-liked Nickelodeon series Victorious. After that, she named a role in the “Sam & Cat” spinoff; however, the show has ended in 2014. Grande released “Yours Truly”, her debut solo album in 2013. On Billboard 200 it became number one that time.
Here are 5 things that you should know about Ariana Grande:
- She likes Halloween and also desires that Halloween was every day. She has been obsessed with horror cinemas as she was younger.
- She is a pure vegetarian. She doesn’t have meat in the diet, she also doesn’t eat any dairy food and she doesn’t even include eggs in the diet.
- Whereas most recognize that she is a brilliant artist, her career got an intense improvement after she contacted with Scooter Braun, manager of Justin Bieber.
- This might come as a surprise, but Ariana allegedly admitted that she uses profanity, actually, she curses similar to a sailor. “I absolutely do. I’m Italian! I wish I could less. But I don’t know why people are so shocked by me. I guess it’s because of the character I played so long being such a goody-two-shoes”, she said according to Ok Magazine.
- Grande is influenced that one of her exes resentful on her with another man. When she talks about her favorite songs, she said, “It’s about a boy who cheats on a girl with another boy. It’s one of my favorites on the album, and it’s really funny because I believe it has happened to me. I am not 100 percent positive, although I’m 99.9 percent positive.”
According to the reports, Ariana’s solo “The Way”, was the first solo from her album, “Yours Truly.” The particular placed in the top 10 in the US and even went triple platinum. She released “My Everything” in 2014, which sold almost 170,000 copies in the first week and debuted at number one. Her solo, “Problem” featuring Hip Hop impression Iggy Azalea, placed at 3rd number on Billboard’s Hot 100 and sold over 400,000 copies once released.
She has a great popularity over the social media and she purportedly has over 47 M followers on Twitter, millions of YouTube views, million likes on her Facebook page, and over 125 M followers on Instagram. Outside of music, Ariana Grande is concerned with different causes for instance “Kids Who Care” that is a group which raises funds for charities in the South Florida area.
Post Views:
704