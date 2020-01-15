CELEBRITY HOT ON HOLLYWIRE NEWS

Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler BREAK UP After 9 Years Together!

Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler have officially broken up after 9 years of dating. These two stayed strong for almost a decade, but it seems like busy schedules and lots of time apart caused them to come to this sad decision. Jana Rosenberg and Gabi Conti have all the details that have surfaced so far. Stay tuned for more news on the breakup of two of our favorite celebs in Hollywood.

