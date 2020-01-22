Vanessa Hudgens’ Rebound Is Charles Melton or Zac Efron?!

It seemed like not long ago when we first found out that Riverdale’s star Camila Mendes was dating Victor Houston, who went to a highschool near hers in Florida. And although we haven’t heard anything from Camila or Victor, many sources have reported their split. The pair was first rumored to be an item in June, and an insider told E! That they had been dating for two months.This rumors first started when Camila posted a instagram picture with two guys kissing her cheeks, one which was Victor, with the caption “call me archie andrews.” Later she further confirmed everyone’s suspicions by posting a selfie of her and Victor to her instagram story with a red heart above their faces. After the rumors and the pictures, Camila opened up during an interview with Nylon on July, where she talked about dating someone who is not an actor.She said “It’s funny because I’m more hesitant to talk about it because I don’t want him to read this, it’s just dating people in the industry is tough. I did for a little bit. I’ve just dated actors. It’s hard when that’s your world.”