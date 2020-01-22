CELEBRITY HOT ON HOLLYWIRE NEWS

Vanessa Hudgens’ Rebound Is Charles Melton or Zac Efron?!

Vanessa Hudgens is already moving on!! Fans noticed her and Charles Melton were quite comfortable with each other on a red carpet recently. Just a week after her breakup with Austin Butler, fans are not wasting anytime when it comes to who they want to see Vanessa with next. Is it Zac Efron again or someone new like Charles Melton? Get all the details on Hot on Hollywire.

