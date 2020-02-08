Zac Efron Is In A NEW Serious Relationship?!

Zac Efron has a NEW leading lady in his life. Allegedly, Zac and former co-star Halston Sage are dating and getting serious! The two met on the set of the movie ‘Neighbors’ a few years ago. It seems the pair has rekindle and sparks are there! Jana Rosenberg and Gabi Conti are giving you everything we know about this budding romance now!
Ariana Grande Makes Social House’s Mikey Foster Her ‘Boyfriend’
Ariana Grande is moving on! She is saying “Thank you, Next” to her past and showing interest in Social House singer/rapper Mikey Foster!! Yes.. Social House and Ariana Grande collaborated on the hit song “Boyfriend” in 2019. In 2020, it’s looking like her and Foster are taking things to the next level. Jana Rosenberg and Gabi Conti have all these juicy details!!
Death Cab For Cutie Album Release Party!
On Wednesday night fans were ecstatic to head to the iHeartRadio Theater for Death Cab For Cutie’s album release party! And Hollywire was there to cover every breath taking moment! The ninth record, Thank You For Today has proven that even after 21 years of music the band is still going strong! This was especially difficult for the group after longtime member Chris Walla decided to leave. However, the new collection of songs has affirmed that this incident isn’t slowing them down.
iHeartRadio host, Harms started off the night by speaking with lead man, Ben Gibbard. They discussed the origins of the song, “Gold Rush.” Harms informed the crowd that the band’s hometown of Seattle made “Gold Rush” an ice cream flavor. Gibbard said that he wanted to write “Gold Rush” to “highlight the personal nature of how we connect our memories to geography, and discuss how when the geography around us changes, we have to grapple with our memories all over again.” The pair also talked about how Death Cab used a sample of Yoko Ono in the single. Gibbard declared that Yoko Ono “is one of the most important artists of the 20th century, and that her music has never gotten the credit that it deserves.”
While the band graced the crowd with it’s newest music, they also made time to play famous older songs such as, “Soul Meets Body” and “I Will Follow You Into the Dark.”
Death Cab For Cutie’s newest album, Thank You For Today, has been released today so you can experience it for yourself!
Ariana Grande Reveals A Grammy Performance We’ve Been Waiting For
Ariana Grande did not perform at the 2019 Grammys. This was due to conflicts with Grammy show producer Ken Hurlich. The two exchanged tweets on social media about why Ariana did not the make the cut for performers last year. Ariana fired back at Ken on Twitter to set the record straight. This year, the Grammy team learned their lesson and are letting Ariana perform WHATEVER songs she feels is best. Tony Moras and Gabi Conti have all the details on Ariana Grande’s 2020 Grammy performance that you will not want to miss.