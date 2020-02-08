CELEBRITY 24/7 NEWS NEWS

Zac Efron Is In A NEW Serious Relationship?!

Zac Efron has a NEW leading lady in his life. Allegedly, Zac and former co-star Halston Sage are dating and getting serious! The two met on the set of the movie ‘Neighbors’ a few years ago. It seems the pair has rekindle and sparks are there! Jana Rosenberg and Gabi Conti are giving you everything we know about this budding romance now!

Post Views: 6
Scroll to top