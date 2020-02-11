CELEBRITY 24/7 NEWS NEWS

Zendaya and Jacob Eloridi’s Steamy Makeout

Zendaya and Jacob Elordio caught MAKING OUT?! These two stars look to be more than friends while dashing around New York City kissing, taking photos together and more. Jana Rosenberg and Gabi Conti have all of these steamy details right here on Hot on Hollywire.

