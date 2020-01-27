Zendaya Top 5 Red Carpet Looks!!

2018 is coming to a close. Let’s take a look at the movies this year with a quick Movie Trivia game! First, True or false there were over 10,000 feature films released in the year of 2018. Second, True or false: The Avengers: Infinity War was the highest grossing film in the USA in the year 2018. Third, True or False: The Rock starred in 2 movies this year. Finally, True or False: A Silent Place by John Krasinski was a feature length film with virtually no talking in it. Thanks for playing our movie trivia game!