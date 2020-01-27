CELEBRITY HOT ON HOLLYWIRE NEWS

Zendaya Top 5 Red Carpet Looks!!

Zendaya is the queen of a red carpet. Ever since her 2015 Oscars look, she has never let us red carpet fashion junkies down!! Jana Rosenberg and Gabi Conti are reliving her five best red carpet looks and discussing her relationship with her amazing stylist Law Roach. They are truly the dream team and we can get enough of their red carpet look creations.

