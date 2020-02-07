Justin Bieber and Quavo “Intentions” is out now. The music video is heartfelt and the song is so good! The Hollywire team is loving this new era of Justin Bieber!!
You Might also like
-
Harry Styles and Adele Relationship HEATING Up?!?
New relationship alert?! Harry Styles and Adele were seen on vacay together recently! Sources close to Adele are saying the two have been pals for a long time, but now Adele might be seeing Harry as more than just a friend. Not only that, but Harry has been a big motivator and inspiration behind Adele’s 100 pound weight loss!! Adele always glows, but now she is looking happier than ever. Jana Rosenberg and Gabi Conti have all the details on this right here on Hollywire News.
-
Taylor Swift Gets Her Revenge On Scooter Braun
All Scooter Braun and Big Machine Records drama aside, Taylor Swift is SHOWING UP and showing out now as the MOST awarded American Music Award artist of all time. She now houses 29 AMA awards, beating Michaels Jacksons record. Aside from this achievement, she is currently on her “Lover” holiday tour as well as on the cover of British Vogue. NBD T-Swift! She is crushing it right now and we are here for it!!
-
Hollywood’s Most Popular Celebrity Interview features Melissa Bolona at Hollywire Studio!
Very talented and successful model and actress Melissa Bolona came to Hollywire studio and chatted about her career and life. Before you view her in the spotlight on Hollywire studio, let’s just get into a little bit in her earlier life.
Many of you might like cookies a lot! But, do you know there is a cookie thing about Melissa Bolona also? That’s her nickname – Cookie Monster. Certainly, there are many more reasons other than this that cookie lovers will like her for.
Since the time she was just five, she started growing as a model and an actor. Eventually, she started getting paid off for her skills and hardwork. Some magazines offered her to be on the cover page and also she got the chance to make debut in the movie Grace of God as Cindy in 2014 and in Two Sides of Me as Herself in 2013 on the television.
This was how she embarked on her career. Having that said, let us tell you that the latest Hollywood’s celebrity news unveils that she has recently done six films in eighteen months. Melissa, that’s truly unbelievable!
Melissa Bolona has really put her sweat and soul in her career and therefore she has been able to attract great success toward her life.
With a pool of projects she did in the past months, it seems that she has been a mass demand. If we speculate that she is withdrawing a handsome amount of salary, we would not be wrong. Hollywood’s most popular celebrity interview featuring gorgeous and super talentedMelissa Bolona on Hollywire brings out into the open some really interesting facts. Like, her celebrity crush is Chris Martin from Coldplay! We also played “Truth or Dare” with her and it was when she had dared to act like her dog when it is happy, angry and when it pees. Guys, it was so much!! We know you don’t want to miss watching her. Here is her interview!Post Views: 371