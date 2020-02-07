Niall Horan “No Judgement”

Q. Katrina, how did you first get started creating slime?



Katrina: I started making slime about four years ago when I started youtube. I released my first video in early 2014, and in September, I did my first slime video. I was considering doing another “How To” video on my youtube channel, and I found a basic slime recipe on Pinterest, and I just put a little twist on it and uploaded that. It kinda just blew up on my channel.

Q. I know you both are in the Youtube space, and your family is really important to you guys. What does your family think about your jobs?



Mayra: They have supported us for the beginning. They definitely didn’t think it was going to turn into a career, but I think they are really proud. It’s definitely nice to be able to work from home.

Katrina: Mayra started about a year or two before I did so. My parents kinda already had a feel for what youtube was, but all they knew was the makeup world because that’s what Mayra did. So when I started doing DIY’s, I feel like everyone was like, “okay, it’s your hobby, do it.” But I don’t think anyone knew that it would take off, but they have always supported us.

Q. It’s great that your family is so supportive! Is that part of the reason you decided to create a reality show?



Katrina: Well, Me, for example, I never have time to vlog or show people behind the scenes. My videos are very sitting down and talking to the camera. We thought it would be cool to let our audience see what’s behind the scenes, and we’ve talked about it with our family for years. We just thought, you know we have a big Latino family and we are really relatable. Just because we are successful, that hasn’t changed anything, and that’s something people would like to see.

Q. Your show follows that crazy journey your family has been on since your Youtube channels have taken off. Is there something you are most excited for fans to see in “Going Garcia”?



Mayra: I think we are excited for fans to see the good and bad because with our youtube channels we show what we want to show, but I think the good thing about the show is that you get to see everything. You get to see what goes on behind the scenes, and I think that’s what makes the show more exciting because it’s really raw.

Q. Is there anything you think fans will be surprised to see in the show?



Karina: I think they might be surprised to see that I, Karina, am a normal 25-year-old that does what normal 25-year-olds do. Hang out with friends and be super raw. My channel is a lot of family friends’ content, so sometimes when you are on camera, you feel like you have to be “on” or you feel like you have to be a character sometimes. I feel like with a reality show, you are 100% raw, and you get to see the behind the scenes with everybody and get to know them for who they really are. You get to know us on a different level.

Q. Now that you guys have your youtube channels and a reality show, what do you feel is the next step in your career?



Karina: I think for me hopefully the next step is to keep doing the show and also I hope to become a megabrand with my company, Craft City. That’s the big goal for me right now.

Mayra: The big goal for me is that I’ve always wanted to start my own makeup brand. It would be amazing to do that within the next two years and, as Karina said, continue our show into season two. But to start my own brand would be amazing and also to continue my youtube channel and continue to grow.

“Going Garcia” is an AwesomenessTV original and can be watched on the AwesomenessTV YouTube Channel!