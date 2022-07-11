Shawn Mendes Postpones Tour Over Mental Health Struggles

Shawn Mendes just postponed his tour because of mental health struggles!

Shawn Mendes just made the difficult decision to postpone his tour

In a candid post to fans on instagram he admitted he’s struggling with his mental health

And shared that he’s reached his breaking point!

Shawn came clean to fans on instagram with a lengthy message regarding his decision! He wrote QUOTE: “I’ve been touring since I was 15 and, to be honest, it’s always been difficult to be on the road away from friends.” He continued saying: “After a few years off the road, I felt like I was ready to dive back in, but that decision was premature and unfortunately, the toll of the road and the pressure has caught up to me and I’ve hit a breaking point.”

Shawn revealed that he didn’t come to this decision alone, writing: “After speaking with my team and health professionals, I need to take some time to heal and take care of myself and my mental health, first and foremost.” He closed his post saying: “As soon as there are more updates I promise I will let you know, love you guys.”

Fans have been extremely supportive of his decision! One commented Good for you for recognizing that your health is more important than [money],” and another wrote: “Many prayers you return to your full self when you are ready. Again, when YOU are ready.” and another shared: “It’s very smart to set these boundaries for yourself when you are young. Good for you!”