Amy Schumer is back and ready to burn some bridges

Comedian and actress Amy Schumer is back and better than ever as she makes her reappearance in comedy. She posted on her Instagram she come back as she shared QUOTE “wanted to bring back Inside Amy Schumer to burn any remaining bridges.” This is going to be the fifth season of her show and she also promises that this season will really open up the flood gates and get her canceled

On her Instagram, she posted a note to her fans letting them know what to expect from this new season as she shares QUOTE, “Hey Yo! I wanted to bring back “Inside Amy Schumer” to burn any remaining bridges. “Inside Amy Schumer” is returning for another season and it’s better than ever. Well, not as good as season 3 but close. We will be airing on the hottest piece of a– on Paramount+. So sit down and open your pants (so you’re comfortable, not in a sexual way) because we’re not holding anything back. You won’t want to miss the show that will finally get me forever canceled. Stream the season 5 premiere of “Inside Amy Schumer” premiering October 20th, exclusively on Paramount + or whatever underground site you use to illegally stream content. It’s what the Queen would have wanted. Amy (the Duchess of Long Island)”.