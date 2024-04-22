Kim & Kourtney Jealous Of Khloe Kardashian’s Brand Deal

Khloe Kardashian is making waves in the business world yet again, as reports from the US Sun reveal her latest major brand partnership. The reality TV star is set to become the new ambassador for Oodles of Doodles, a vibrant kid’s multi-flavor seltzer company known for its innovative labels that can be colored in.

Sources close to Khloe Kardashian suggest that she’s gearing up to announce this exciting collaboration as part of a larger rebranding campaign scheduled for this summer. With her sights set on a more family-oriented image, Khloe’s alignment with Oodles of Doodles marks a significant step in her evolving brand strategy.

While details about the campaign remain under wraps, speculation abounds regarding whether Khloe’s adorable children, 6-year-old True and 1-year-old Tatum, will play a role in the promotional activities. However, insiders reveal that Khloe’s deal with Oodles of Doodles comes with a hefty price tag, reportedly amounting to a staggering $1 million.

A source close to the Kardashian clan spilled the beans, stating, “It’s a seven-figure deal, and it is part of her re-branding herself as a more family-oriented star. The announcement is expected in the next few months with a summer campaign.” This lucrative partnership adds another feather to Khloe’s cap, complementing her existing ventures such as Good American and her collaboration with Fabletics.

However, not everyone is cheering for Khloe’s success. According to insiders, her sisters Kim and Kourtney are reportedly feeling a tinge of jealousy over Khloe’s latest achievement. The source disclosed, “Her sisters are jealous that she’s landed this major partnership and that it appears she’s effectively rebranding herself.”

As Khloe Kardashian continues to diversify her portfolio and solidify her status as a savvy businesswoman, fans eagerly await the official announcement of her partnership with Oodles of Doodles and the exciting campaigns that are sure to follow. Stay tuned for more updates on Khloe’s flourishing career and burgeoning empire!

