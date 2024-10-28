Tara Electra Interview at Her Unruly Halloween Party

At her thrilling Unruly Halloween Party, Tara Electra sat down with Hollywire to discuss her journey as a trailblazer in the influencer marketing space and how Unruly Agency has flourished under her leadership. Known for being a game-changer in the digital world, Electra’s agency started in 2019 and quickly rose to prominence by bridging the gap between talent and brand partnerships, allowing influencers to monetize their presence in innovative ways. Electra’s career path wasn’t conventional. From working as a hairstylist to diving headfirst into social media, she built her success on networking and understanding how to convert influence into income. With early projects like Electric Daisy Carnival’s (EDC) influencer campaigns, where she achieved millions of engagements, Electra quickly became a powerhouse in her field. Today, Unruly Agency manages top influencers, including Tana Mongeau and Charly Jordan, engaging over 200 million followers across platforms. The agency’s approach is unique, focusing not only on professional success but also on maintaining close personal connections with clients—a core value Electra champions in her work. Since taking over full ownership of the agency, Electra has expanded Unruly’s services to include event management, production studios, and digital paywalls, diversifying beyond traditional influencer marketing. Her team, which predominantly consists of women and LGBTQ+ advocates, embodies her mission of empowerment and inclusivity in an industry often marked by its competitive nature. During the Hollywire interview, Electra reflected on the rapid growth of Unruly and how her unconventional management style—eschewing corporate formalities for authenticity—has been a driving force behind the agency’s success. She also hinted at future expansions and projects that align with her vision to empower creatives globally. As the party buzzed with excitement, it was clear that this event wasn’t just a celebration of Halloween but also a testament to Electra’s achievements and her agency’s ongoing evolution. Through her leadership, Electra proves that breaking molds and staying true to oneself are essential ingredients for building a thriving brand. Her journey from humble beginnings to running a multi-million-dollar company is an inspiring example of how preparation and passion can transform an industry—and the future of Unruly Agency looks brighter than ever. Learn more about Tara Electra and her impact on the influencer marketing landscape by following her journey on platforms like Instagram and checking out Unruly Agency’s latest initiatives.