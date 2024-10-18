Ashley Cooke Talks Performing Stagecoach and Plays “Would You Rather”

Ashley Cooke Talks Stagecoach and More on Hollywire

In this lively interview hosted by Gabriella Gomez for Hollywire, country sensation Ashley Cooke opens up about her experience performing at Stagecoach and the thrill of connecting with fans. She also joins in on a fun game of “Would You Rather,” sharing some surprising and playful answers. Get a glimpse into Ashley’s musical journey and what’s on the horizon for this rising star!